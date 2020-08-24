Left Menu
Development News Edition

Avalanche look to avoid 2-0 series deficit against Stars

Colorado, which was without forward Matt Calvert when Dallas took the opener 5-3 on Saturday, saw starting goalie Philipp Grubauer suffer an injury to what appeared to be his left leg early in the second period, and also played most of the game without veteran defenseman Erik Johnson. On Sunday, coach Jared Bednar said Grubauer is out but doesn't know for how long and that he's not expecting Johnson to suit up for Monday's tilt.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 03:04 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 03:03 IST
Avalanche look to avoid 2-0 series deficit against Stars
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Avalanche)

Losing their series opener was bad enough for the Colorado Avalanche. That's the short-term issue facing them as they get ready for Monday's clash with the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series. When the Avalanche hit the ice in Edmonton, there will be a couple of new looks. Colorado, which was without forward Matt Calvert when Dallas took the opener 5-3 on Saturday, saw starting goalie Philipp Grubauer suffer an injury to what appeared to be his left leg early in the second period, and also played most of the game without veteran defenseman Erik Johnson.

On Sunday, coach Jared Bednar said Grubauer is out but doesn't know for how long and that he's not expecting Johnson to suit up for Monday's tilt. Calvert remains day-to-day. Having all those changes to contend with, Bednar won't likely do much line juggling to shake up his squad for the next contest.

"I like to give our guys an opportunity to respond before I start making drastic changes," Bednar explained. "They've banked a lot of trust based on how they've played." That said, the Avalanche are hardly down and out in the best-of-seven series. They'll turn to Pavel Francouz in goal, with veteran Michael Hutchinson to serve as backup. More importantly, they'll rely on a talented lineup to rebound from a subpar performance in the series opener, after which Bednar said "half" the team did "not show up to play" and the whole squad had plenty to think about.

"Obviously, Dallas is a good team. They wouldn't be here if they weren't a good team," captain Gabriel Landeskog said. "But a lot of what happened (Saturday) was self-inflicted as well. We just didn't get up to the standard we need to play at this point of the season. We need to be a lot better, no doubt." Dallas, which has been succeeding despite No. 1 goalie Ben Bishop being on the shelf for much of the playoffs -- with no return date in sight -- will look to continue its strong play.

The Stars, who were struggling just before the league paused in March, won only one game during the round-robin tournament during the qualifying round. Dallas then was a dozen seconds away from trailing the Calgary Flames by a 3-1 margin in the last round before finding a new gear just in time. Now, the Stars are rolling. They've scored 24 goals in the last six games, of which they've won five, and are seeing production from a slew of veterans who were struggling to get their game in order a couple of weeks ago -- notably Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn, who skate with Alexander Radulov and combined for three goals in Saturday's win. Seguin's goal to open the scoring was his first in 13 games.

"When we're connected on the forecheck, when we're competing, especially early on in the first few shifts, that's usually a good indicator that we're going," Seguin said. "We were definitely going." "Any time our (top) line scores a goal early in the game, you know they're going," coach Rick Bowness added. "When that line scores an early goal like that, that's huge and you just have to let them go. We're not going anywhere without our top players."

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rookies in spotlight in Marlins-Nationals series finale

The Miami Marlins and the host Washington Nationals will play the finale of a five-game series on Monday night after splitting the first four games. Both teams are relying on rookies more than usual in this odd coronavirus-affected season.T...

Cubs clip White Sox despite another Abreu homer

Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning and the Chicago Cubs were able to salvage a game in the crosstown series against the visiting White Sox with a 2-1 victory Sunday. Right-hander Yu Darvish 5-1 gave up one run on six ...

Cards' Molina (four) has more hits than Reds (three) in win

Yadier Molina smacked four hits and drove in two runs to lead the St. Louis Cardinals past the visiting Cincinnati Reds 6-2 on Sunday afternoon. Five Cardinals pitchers combined to hold the Reds to three hits. Genesis Cabrera 2-1 earned the...

Avalanche look to avoid 2-0 series deficit against Stars

Losing their series opener was bad enough for the Colorado Avalanche. Thats the short-term issue facing them as they get ready for Mondays clash with the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series. When the Avalanch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020