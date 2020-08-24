Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dodgers belt 7 homers to finish sweep of Rockies

Mookie Betts hit two home runs, while Corey Seager, Enrique Hernandez, Cody Bellinger, Will Smith and Max Muncy also went deep as the Dodgers won for the 11th time in their past 12 games. The Dodgers took a 2-1 lead in the third on a home run from Betts, with McMahon hitting his sixth in the fourth to tie the game a second time.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 04:54 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 04:54 IST
Dodgers belt 7 homers to finish sweep of Rockies

In a game that gave the appearances it was being played in the thin air of the Rocky Mountains, the Dodgers drilled seven home runs to finish a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies on Sunday with an 11-3 win in Los Angeles. Mookie Betts hit two home runs, while Corey Seager, Enrique Hernandez, Cody Bellinger, Will Smith and Max Muncy also went deep as the Dodgers won for the 11th time in their past 12 games. Los Angeles improved to 22-8 at the midway point of its abbreviated 60-game schedule.

On a hot and humid afternoon, the Dodgers took over the major league lead in home runs with 59 and became the first National League team with seven home runs in a game this season. Dodgers left-hander Victor Gonzalez (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings in relief of starter Ross Stripling to earn his first career victory in just his third major league outing. Stripling gave up two runs on six hits over four innings.

Trevor Story, Ryan McMahon and Sam Hilliard each hit home runs for the Rockies, who lost their seventh consecutive game and fell for the 10th time in their last 11 contests. It was also the Rockies' 16th defeat in their last 17 games at Dodger Stadium. Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela (3-1) gave up six runs on seven hits over 5 1/3 innings with one walk and one strikeout.

Seager hit a solo home run in the first inning, his seventh, with Story hitting a solo shot in the third, his eighth, to tie the score. The Dodgers took a 2-1 lead in the third on a home run from Betts, with McMahon hitting his sixth in the fourth to tie the game a second time. Hernandez gave the Dodgers the lead for good in the fourth with a three-run shot, his third of the season.

Senzatela gave up four home runs after giving up just two combined homers over his first five starts. The homer barrage continued in the sixth inning when Bellinger hit a solo shot to right field, his eighth. Bellinger has four home runs over his last five games.

Smith hit his third home run of the season in the seventh. Muncy hit his seventh in the eighth inning, followed four batters later by a two-run shot from Betts, who now has 11. The only Dodgers run not from a home run was on A.J. Pollock's sacrifice fly in the seventh. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dodgers belt 7 homers to finish sweep of Rockies

In a game that gave the appearances it was being played in the thin air of the Rocky Mountains, the Dodgers drilled seven home runs to finish a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies on Sunday with an 11-3 win in Los Angeles. Mookie Betts...

Japan Prime Minister Abe to visit hospital again on Monday - Yomiuri

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is planning to visit a Tokyo hospital on Monday, Yomiuri daily said, amid mounting concerns about his ability to continue as premier due to health issues and fatigue from handling the coronavirus crisis.Ci...

Giants win sixth straight, sweep Arizona

Alex Dickerson hit a three-run home run and Mike Yastrzemski added a solo shot, leading the San Francisco Giants to a 6-1 win over the slumping Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday afternoon at Oracle Park. Dickersons two-out, seventh-inning home ru...

Twins, Indians fight for control of AL Central

If the form shown so far this season overall and during their first series holds true, runs will likely be at a premium when Cleveland begins a three-game series at home Monday against Minnesota. The Twins and Indians have had two of the be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020