Dodgers belt 7 homers to finish sweep of Rockies

In a game that gave the appearances it was being played in the thin air of the Rocky Mountains, the Dodgers drilled seven home runs to finish a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies on Sunday with an 11-3 win in Los Angeles. Mookie Betts hit two home runs, while Corey Seager, Enrique Hernandez, Cody Bellinger, Will Smith and Max Muncy also went deep as the Dodgers won for the 11th time in their past 12 games. Los Angeles improved to 22-8 at the midway point of its abbreviated 60-game schedule.

On a hot and humid afternoon, the Dodgers took over the major league lead in home runs with 59 and became the first National League team with seven home runs in a game this season. Dodgers left-hander Victor Gonzalez (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings in relief of starter Ross Stripling to earn his first career victory in just his third major league outing. Stripling gave up two runs on six hits over four innings.

Trevor Story, Ryan McMahon and Sam Hilliard each hit home runs for the Rockies, who lost their seventh consecutive game and fell for the 10th time in their last 11 contests. It was also the Rockies' 16th defeat in their last 17 games at Dodger Stadium. Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela (3-1) gave up six runs on seven hits over 5 1/3 innings with one walk and one strikeout.

Seager hit a solo home run in the first inning, his seventh, with Story hitting a solo shot in the third, his eighth, to tie the score. The Dodgers took a 2-1 lead in the third on a home run from Betts, with McMahon hitting his sixth in the fourth to tie the game a second time. Hernandez gave the Dodgers the lead for good in the fourth with a three-run shot, his third of the season.

Senzatela gave up four home runs after giving up just two combined homers over his first five starts. The homer barrage continued in the sixth inning when Bellinger hit a solo shot to right field, his eighth. Bellinger has four home runs over his last five games.

Smith hit his third home run of the season in the seventh. Muncy hit his seventh in the eighth inning, followed four batters later by a two-run shot from Betts, who now has 11. The only Dodgers run not from a home run was on A.J. Pollock's sacrifice fly in the seventh. --Field Level Media