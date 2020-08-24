Left Menu
Phillies edge Braves to snap skid

Alex Bohm hit his first major league homer in the second inning, with Rhys Hoskins delivering a two-run shot and Didi Gregorius hitting a solo homer, both in the third. The Philadelphia bullpen entered the game with a 7.91 ERA, but shut down Atlanta until the ninth.

Updated: 24-08-2020 08:27 IST
The Philadelphia Phillies hit three home runs and their beleaguered bullpen was able to hang on -- with the potential tying run thrown out at home to end the game -- for a 5-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday night to end their five-game losing streak. The Phillies jumped out to a 4-0 lead thanks to the long ball. Alex Bohm hit his first major league homer in the second inning, with Rhys Hoskins delivering a two-run shot and Didi Gregorius hitting a solo homer, both in the third.

The Philadelphia bullpen entered the game with a 7.91 ERA, but shut down Atlanta until the ninth. Heath Hembree, acquired Friday from Boston, pitched 1 2/3 innings and struck out two. Tommy Hunter pitched the eighth and fanned two. Closer Brandon Workman, acquired with Hembree from Boston, allowed a run in the ninth but was bailed out by a fine defensive play by catcher Andrew Knapp. With runners on first second and two out, Freddie Freeman doubled to center to drive in Adeiny Hechavarria. Knapp then fielded a relay from Gregorius, wheeled and tagged Dansby Swanson for the final out. The play was reviewed and upheld, allowing Philadelphia to salvage the final game of the three-game series. Workman's save was his fifth of the season and first with the Phillies.

Philadelphia starter Zach Eflin (1-1) threw 5 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on six hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Atlanta starter Josh Tomlin (1-1) went three innings and allowed four runs on six hits with five strikeouts.

The Braves got back in the game with three runs in the fourth. With runners on second and third and no outs, Freeman doubled to left to drive in two. One out later, Marcell Ozuna scored Freeman on a single. Philadelphia loaded the bases in the fourth against reliever Touki Toussaint, but managed only one run on Andrew McCutchen's single.

Philadelphia's Bryce Harper went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts and failed to reach base for the first time in 23 games. He was also involved in an unusual defensive play in the seventh. Harper failed to catch Travis d'Arnaud's blooper in right, but the ball deflected to Hoskins at first base. d'Arnaud, who had taken a big turn as Harper could not make the catch, could not get back safely to first before Hoskins' tag. --Field Level Media

