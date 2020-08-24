Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thomas Tuchel feeling 'empty' after Champions League final defeat

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel expressed disappointment and said he is feeling 'empty' after losing the Champions League final.

ANI | Lisbon | Updated: 24-08-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 10:26 IST
Thomas Tuchel feeling 'empty' after Champions League final defeat
Paris Saint Germain manager Thomas Tuchel. (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel expressed disappointment and said he is feeling 'empty' after losing the Champions League final. Bayern Munich won their sixth Champions League title after registering a 1-0 win over PSG in the final here on Monday. Tuchel also praised the opponents' 'incredible' Manuel Neuer for his stunning performance in the final.

"We have to accept it. It's not easy, but we can be proud because we battled well against one of the best teams in the world. We gave everything. We left our hearts on the pitch. We did what we had to, to win, and in the end, we lacked a clinical streak. Manuel Neuer was incredible," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying. "We might have had more of the ball, but you can't always ask for more, we also have to have the confidence to have the ball. In spite of that, we had some big chances in the first half. I feel empty, I've also given my all. Right now, I'm disappointed, but not too much, because after four trophies and this final, this run in the Champions League, we have every reason to be proud," he added.

Kingsley Coman had netted the only goal scored in the match in the 59th minute. Winning the Champions League title means Bayern Munich have become treble winners for the second time in the club's 120-year history. With their 11th consecutive win coming over PSG in the final, Hansi Flick's team has now also set the record for the longest consecutive winning run in the history of the Champions League. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Seoul mandating masksSouth Koreas capital on Monday ordered the wearing of masks in both indoor and outdoor public places for the first time, as it battles a surge in coronavirus c...

Hit hard by COVID-19 outbreak, Bengal weavers migrate to other places for jobs

The handlooms in West Bengals Nadia district have fallen silent at a time when their activity should have been at the peak owing to the upcoming Durga Puja. A handloom machine, locally called tant, could be found in every household in Shant...

Crucial Congress working committee meeting starts; to discuss leadership issue.

Crucial Congress working committee meeting starts to discuss leadership issue....

Mitchell tops 50 again as Jazz top Nuggets

Donovan Mitchell scored 51 points and dished out seven assists to help the Utah Jazz outlast the Denver Nuggets for a 129-127 victory on Sunday night near Orlando, giving Utah a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference first-round playoff serie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020