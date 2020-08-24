Left Menu
Development News Edition

PSG fans clash with Paris riot police after CL defeat

Hundreds of other supporters trudged away from the famed avenue in Paris following the 1-0 defeat, which ended PSG's bid to join Marseille as the only French club to win Europe's elite soccer competition. Close to the Champs-Élysées, a dozen riot police in full gear burst into a bar to aggressively remove people, because some were not wearing masks, or were failing to keep social distancing amid coronavirus concerns.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 24-08-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 10:29 IST
PSG fans clash with Paris riot police after CL defeat

Dozens of disgruntled Paris Saint-Germain fans clashed with French riot police on the Champs-Élysées after their team lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final in Lisbon. Hundreds of other supporters trudged away from the famed avenue in Paris following the 1-0 defeat, which ended PSG's bid to join Marseille as the only French club to win Europe's elite soccer competition.

Close to the Champs-Élysées, a dozen riot police in full gear burst into a bar to aggressively remove people, because some were not wearing masks, or were failing to keep social distancing amid coronavirus concerns. Over in western Paris, there were also incidents when riot police used tear gas to disperse fans gathered outside the club's stadium.

PSG beamed the match on two giant screens at its Parc des Princes stadium, with 5,000 fans allowed inside in keeping with the maximum allowed for soccer games and Angel Di Maria, PSG has never won the competition.in France. But only minutes before kickoff, at 9 p.m. local time, hundreds of fans were still queuing and frustrations soon escalated because they could not see the biggest game in their club's history.

PSG was trying to end decades of gloating from bitter rival Marseille - still the only French club to have won the competition in 1993. Despite huge backing from Qatari investors QSI, including more than $500 million spent on Neymar, Kylian Mbappé. The defeat was met with huge celebrations in Marseille, where fans cheered and let off flares and fireworks.

Extra security measures had been put in place for Sunday evening with 3,000 police deployed on the Champs-Élysées, as well as to prevent large numbers gathering outside Parc des Princes. Around 2,000 masks were made available to fans arriving on the Champs-Élysées without them. Bars and cafés were monitored to ensure people respected virus prevention measures, with people risking a fine for not wearing a mask.

In a bid to keep the numbers down, 17 subway and commuter train stations were shut at night and three ring road entry points into Paris closed off. The avenue was reserved for only pedestrians from the start of the match with no vehicles allowed. The measures were put in place by Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin following chaotic scenes on Tuesday, when thousands of fans poured onto the Champs-Élysées to celebrate PSG reaching the final — many without face masks and with no social distancing. Police arrested 36 people Tuesday after groups of fans at the foot of the Arc de Triomphe broke off into scattered violence and shop windows were smashed.

The Interior Ministry encouraged people to watch the game at home rather than going out. "Make the most of the moment with peace of mind and watch the to have a good seat, watch the match at home!" AP KHS KHS KHS

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Seoul mandating masksSouth Koreas capital on Monday ordered the wearing of masks in both indoor and outdoor public places for the first time, as it battles a surge in coronavirus c...

Hit hard by COVID-19 outbreak, Bengal weavers migrate to other places for jobs

The handlooms in West Bengals Nadia district have fallen silent at a time when their activity should have been at the peak owing to the upcoming Durga Puja. A handloom machine, locally called tant, could be found in every household in Shant...

Crucial Congress working committee meeting starts; to discuss leadership issue.

Crucial Congress working committee meeting starts to discuss leadership issue....

Mitchell tops 50 again as Jazz top Nuggets

Donovan Mitchell scored 51 points and dished out seven assists to help the Utah Jazz outlast the Denver Nuggets for a 129-127 victory on Sunday night near Orlando, giving Utah a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference first-round playoff serie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020