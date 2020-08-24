Golf-Johnson eyes long spell at the summit after reclaiming top spot

Left Menu
Dustin Johnson said he is targeting a lengthy stay at the top of the world rankings after reclaiming the number one spot with a 11-shot victory at the Northern Trust Open on Sunday. Brooks Koepka was also No. 1 this year. Johnson last held the number one ranking in May last year.

Dustin Johnson said he is targeting a lengthy stay at the top of the world rankings after reclaiming the number one spot with a 11-shot victory at the Northern Trust Open on Sunday. The 36-year-old American became the fifth player to be ranked number one this year after he leapfrogged Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy following his dominating display at TPC Boston. Brooks Koepka was also No. 1 this year.

Johnson last held the number one ranking in May last year. "... It's something that I'm very proud of is to be number one in the world, and I'd like to stay there for a little while," Johnson told reporters.

"Obviously it's been jumping around a bunch here the last few months, but the last time I was number one, I think I stayed there for quite some time, and that's another goal of mine is just to see how long I can stay at number one." The Northern Trust Open was the first of three playoff events that culminate with the Sept. 4-7 Tour Championship in Atlanta and the $15 million prize to the FedExCup champion.

Johnson said he was determined to finish as the season's champion for the first time in his career. "It's something I haven't won. It's something I've been close to winning a few times, and it's just something that I would really like to have on my resume when I'm done playing golf," he added.

"It's a big title. It means a lot to all the guys out here. It definitely means a lot to me."

