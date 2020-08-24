Soccer-VAR to be used in AFC Champions League from quarter-final stage
The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will be used from the quarter-final stage of the 2020 AFC Champions League, Asia's soccer governing body said on Monday. The AFC Champions League, Asia's elite club competition, was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will resume first in the West Asia hub of Qatar on Sept.Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 11:15 IST
The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will be used from the quarter-final stage of the 2020 AFC Champions League, Asia's soccer governing body said on Monday. The technology was first used in Asian soccer last year from the last-eight stage of the AFC Asian Cup, which was held in the United Arab Emirates.
It was then successfully implemented across all 32 games of the AFC under-23 championship in Thailand in January and is set to be introduced in AFC club competitions for the first time. The AFC Champions League, Asia's elite club competition, was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will resume first in the West Asia hub of Qatar on Sept. 14 and the East Asia hub of Malaysia on Oct. 16.
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Testing royal taboos: inside Thailand's new youth protests
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares calm as Sino-U.S. tensions flare up
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares on backfoot as focus shifts to U.S. stimulus, China tensions
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares cautious as Sino-U.S. tensions weigh
Arthi Arun happy over reopening of gyms, begins preparation for Asian Powerlifting Championship