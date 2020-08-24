Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paris police arrest 148 after PSG loses in Champions League

Paris police arrested 148 people as Paris Saint-Germain soccer fans clashed with officers and smashed cars and store windows after the club lost the Champions League final in Lisbon.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 24-08-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 14:44 IST
Paris police arrest 148 after PSG loses in Champions League

Paris police arrested 148 people as Paris Saint-Germain soccer fans clashed with officers and smashed cars and store windows after the club lost the Champions League final in Lisbon. Hundreds of fans were also fined for not wearing masks, a Paris police spokesman said Monday.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter that 16 police officers were injured in the Sunday night skirmishes. Police did not have estimates on injuries among the soccer fans. PSG was hoping to join Marseille as the only French club to win Europe's elite soccer competition, but lost to Bayern Munich 1-0. The defeat was met with huge celebrations in Marseille, where fans cheered and let off flares and fireworks.

Back in Paris, riot police burst into a bar close to the Champs-Élysées to aggressively remove people, because some were not wearing masks, or were failing to keep social distancing amid coronavirus concerns. Riot police used tear gas to disperse fans gathered outside the club's stadium. PSG beamed the match on two giant screens at Parc des Princes, with 5,000 fans allowed inside in keeping with the maximum allowed for soccer games in France as part of virus protection measures.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

21 new COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh

As many as 21 new cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,022, the states health department said. According to it, currently, there are 1,485 active cases, while 3,461 people hav...

Mayawati questions UP govt over law and order situation

BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation in the state, asking if this was Ram rajya. Citing recent cases of crime in some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati demanded strict action...

COVID-19 is a multi-organ metabolic disease, study finds

Scientists have developed a predictive metabolic model for COVID-19 infection that shows multi-organ effects of the disease. Researchers from Murdoch University in Australia and the University of Cambridge in the UK collected blood plasma s...

Pompeo says U.S. will preserve Israel's military edge

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday the United States would continue to ensure Israel enjoyed a military edge in the Middle East under any future U.S. arms deals with the United Arab Emirates. The United States has a legal re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020