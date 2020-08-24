Left Menu
Mankading dismissal is too harsh, says KKR CEO Venky Mysore

Venky Mysore, the CEO of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday deemed 'Mankad' dismissal as too harsh and jarring for everyone involved in the sport.

24-08-2020
Mankad run out of Jos Buttler by Ravi Ashwin (Courtesy IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Venky Mysore, the CEO of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday deemed 'Mankad' dismissal as too harsh and jarring for everyone involved in the sport. He said that instead of opting for this mode of dismissal, the rules can be changed and a run can be reduced if the nonstriker backs up too far before the release of the ball.

"Rules vs. spirit cannot settle the issue. To me, Mankading dismissal is too harsh & jarring to everyone. So change the rule? Reduce a run like in the case of "one short"? Would that be fair," Mysore replied to a tweet by Dinesh Karthik. The topic of Mankad has come into discussion again since Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting said he will talk to Ravi Ashwin about not resorting to Mankad in the upcoming edition of the league.

Last year, Ashwin, who was with Kings XI Punjab at the time, had Mankad Buttler of Rajasthan Royals when the batsman went out from his crease. The dismissal sparked a huge debate on social media as to whether the dismissal is in the spirit of the game or not.

In the 2020 edition of the IPL, Ashwin will represent Delhi Capitals. "I will be having a chat with him about Mankad, that's the first thing I'll do. Obviously, he wasn't in our squad last year, he's one of our players that we tried to bring in this year. Look, he's a terrific bowler, and he's done a great job in the IPL for a long period of time now, but I must admit watching that last season, as soon as it happened and he did that, I actually sat our boys down and said -- Look, I know he's done it, there'll be others around the tournament who'll think about doing this well but that's not going to be the way that we play our cricket. We won't be doing that," the Grade Cricketer's Podcast had quoted Ponting as saying.

As per the laws of the game, "if the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be run out." The 13th edition of the IPL will be played from September 19- November 10 and it will be staged across three venues (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah) in the UAE.

The afternoon and evening matches will be starting half an hour earlier than usual.

