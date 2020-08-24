Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 2020: Quality of cricket would not be affected by empty stands, says VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman, the batting mentor of SunRisers Hyderabad has said that quality of cricket would not be affected in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) just because of empty stands.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 17:15 IST
IPL 2020: Quality of cricket would not be affected by empty stands, says VVS Laxman
Former India batsman VVS Laxman (file image). Image Credit: ANI

VVS Laxman, the batting mentor of SunRisers Hyderabad has said that quality of cricket would not be affected in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) just because of empty stands. The IPL 2020 is slated to be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10 and the initial matches will go ahead behind closed doors.

"I can assure all the fans of the game that they will really enjoy the competition even though there won't be any crowd or any spectators on the ground. Don't ever think that the energy or the quality of cricket will come down," Laxman said in a video posted by SunRisers Hyderabad on their official Twitter handle. When ANI had contacted Emirates Cricket Board regarding having crowds in IPL 2020, their Secretary-General Mubashir Usmani had said: "As hosts, Emirates Cricket Board will work closely with the authorities to seek approval on what protocols need to be followed, this includes fan attendance, we will then discuss with the BCCI to assess their spectator requirements."

"We want our Asian diaspora, as well as the other expat and Emirati sports-loving fans (in the UAE) to be able to watch the action from the stands," he added. Laxman also said that he is expecting the pitches in the UAE to be on the slower side.

"Probably the wickets may be on the slower side but we have to just wait and see because we may just be surprised with the efforts put in by the ground staff," Laxman said. "The outfield will be fantastic but the wickets are something that I hope will be well taken care of by the ground staff," he added.

All eight IPL franchises have reached UAE for taking part in the upcoming tournament. As per the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs), the BCCI has already told the franchises that the players have to undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine period after arriving in the UAE.

As per SOPs issued by the BCCI, the players have to undergo RT-PCR tests on Day 1, 3, and 6 of the quarantine phase and then they will be entering the bio-bubble provided they test negative on all three occasions. The 13th edition of the IPL will be played for 53 days, from September 19 to November 10, across three venues -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

The final match is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament. This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook to pay more than $110 million in back taxes in France

Facebooks French subsidiary has agreed to pay more than 100 million euros 118 million in back taxes, including a penalty, after a ten-year audit of its accounts by French tax authorities, the company said on Monday. France, which is pushing...

Berlinale 2021 to be physical event, acting awards go gender neutral

In an avant garde move, Berlinale festival directors on Monday announced the 2021 edition of the movie gala will be merging the performance awards, paving the way for a gender neutral category. Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian, direct...

World News Roundup: Putin critic Navalny under guard after likely poisoning; New Zealand shooter emotionless as victims' families address sentencing hearing and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Putin critic Navalny under guard after likely poisoning, says GermanyGermany said on Monday it had placed Alexei Navalny under guard in hospital after determining that the long-time critic...

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine candidateCatalent Inc said on Monday it will manufacture active ingredient for AstraZeneca Plc and the University of O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020