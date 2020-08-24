Left Menu
Dolphins plan for 13K fans at Sept. 20 home opener

At least 10,000 fans will be permitted in the stadium for the opener unless coronavirus cases increase and require new health and distances guidelines. According to the Dolphins, their season ticket holders will have first priority to purchase tickets based on their tenure.

Updated: 24-08-2020 19:37 IST
A maximum of 13,000 fans will be allowed at Hard Rock Stadium for the Miami Dolphins' home game on Sept. 20 against the Buffalo Bills. Socially distanced clusters of seats and required masks are among the precautions the team announced Monday.

"We're happy that our elected officials recognize the attention to detail and diligence that we've put into creating a safe environment and that they made the decision to move forward with a 13,000-capacity stadium at this time," Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel said. The Dolphins open the season Sept. 13 against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots announced the team will not have fans at games for at least the month of September.

Many teams are not permitting fans this season, and some are taking a more measured approach before determining how long they'll play in empty stadiums. The Kansas City Chiefs and visiting Houston Texans open the season on Sept. 10 at Arrowhead Stadium. At least 10,000 fans will be permitted in the stadium for the opener unless coronavirus cases increase and require new health and distances guidelines.

According to the Dolphins, their season ticket holders will have first priority to purchase tickets based on their tenure. Any season ticket holder who may be considered at-risk based on CDC guidelines will be strongly encouraged to exercise the 2021 option and stay at home in 2020, the team said Monday. --Field Level Media

