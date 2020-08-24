Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-All 77 NFL positive COVID-19 tests from weekend come back negative

The National Football League has cleared all 77 individuals who returned positive results for COVID-19 over the weekend after discovering a testing error in a New Jersey lab, ESPN reported, citing sources. Cohen said in a statement https://www.bioreference.com/media-alert-update-on-nfl-covid-19-testing. "Our investigation indicated that these were most likely false positive results, caused by an isolated contamination during test preparation in the New Jersey laboratory.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 24-08-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 20:02 IST
NFL-All 77 NFL positive COVID-19 tests from weekend come back negative
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The National Football League has cleared all 77 individuals who returned positive results for COVID-19 over the weekend after discovering a testing error in a New Jersey lab, ESPN reported, citing sources. A total of 11 teams were affected by testing irregularities, leading to changes in Sunday's practice schedules.

All the 77 tests from BioReference Laboratories that were in question came back negative during Sunday's re-tests. "The NFL immediately took necessary actions to ensure the safety of the players and personnel," the lab's executive chairman Jon R. Cohen said in a statement https://www.bioreference.com/media-alert-update-on-nfl-covid-19-testing.

"Our investigation indicated that these were most likely false positive results, caused by an isolated contamination during test preparation in the New Jersey laboratory. "All individuals impacted have been confirmed negative and informed."

Earlier this month, a Detroit Lions player and Los Angeles Chargers staff member also registered false positives for the virus, prompting the league to update its protocols. Under the latest guidelines, players or staff who test positive but are asymptomatic must have two confirmatory tests the day after returning a positive COVID-19 result.

If both confirmatory tests are negative, the individuals can rejoin team activities.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-After court battle, Man City look to make peace with UEFA

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said his club wants to develop a constructive relationship with European soccers governing body UEFA after the end of their bitter legal battle over financial rules.UEFA had banned City from Euro...

Taiwan tells Taobao e-commerce site to re-register or leave island

Taiwan gave e-commerce site Taobao Taiwan six months to re-register as Chinese-backed rather than foreign or leave the island, in the governments latest shot against Chinese firms.Taiwan has stepped up oversight of Chinese investments and t...

More than 2,800 CISF personnel promoted

Over 2,800 Central Industrial Security Force CISF personnel posted across the country were promoted on Monday, officials said. The beneficiary officials are in different non-gazetted ranks from constable to assistant sub-inspector, they sai...

Czech government extends jobs support for coronavirus-hit companies

The Czech government has extended its job support programme for coronavirus-hit companies until the end of October, Labour Minister Jana Malacova said on Monday. The job furloughing scheme, together with direct compensation payments to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020