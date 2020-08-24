Left Menu
148 arrested as PSG fans clash with riot police after UCL final

148 people have been arrested by French police as fans of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) clashed with riot police after the side's Champions League final loss against Bayern Munich.

24-08-2020
Paris police after the Champions League final (Photo/ Prefecture de Police Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

148 people have been arrested by French police as fans of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) clashed with riot police after the side's Champions League final loss against Bayern Munich. The arrests have been made for damage, violence, or throwing projectiles, CNN reported.

The Paris police have also said that more than 400 people were issued with a penalty for failing to wear a mask. After the Champions League final between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, images were seen on social media which clearly showed police in riot gear firing teargas to disperse the PSG fans.

As per a report in CNN, PSG fans also clashed with police outside PSG's Parc des Princes Stadium. This was the first time that PSG had managed to reach the finals of the Champions League.

Bayern Munich defeated Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the finals of the Champions League on Sunday (local time). As a result, Bayern Munich won their sixth Champions League title.

Kingsley Coman netted the only goal scored in the match in the 59th minute. Winning the Champions League title means that Bayern Munich has become treble winners for the second time in the club's 120-year history.

With their 11th consecutive win coming over PSG in the final, Hansi Flick's team has now also set the record for the longest consecutive winning run in the history of the Champions League. Bayern had won the Bundesliga in the 2019-20 season as well. (ANI)

