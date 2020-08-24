Left Menu
Development News Edition

Broncos rookie LB Strnad (wrist) out for season

Denver Broncos rookie linebacker Justin Strnad is expected to miss the season after undergoing surgery Monday to repair his dislocated wrist, coach Vic Fangio announced. The Broncos moved Justin Hollins to inside linebacker during practice Monday. --Field Level Media

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 23:50 IST
Broncos rookie LB Strnad (wrist) out for season

Denver Broncos rookie linebacker Justin Strnad is expected to miss the season after undergoing surgery Monday to repair his dislocated wrist, coach Vic Fangio announced. Strnad suffered the injury during Sunday's practice. The 24-year-old was pegged to see action as the team's nickel inside linebacker.

The Broncos selected Strnad, a Wake Forest product, with a fifth-round pick out in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3 LB amassed 244 tackles -- 22.5 for loss -- to go with eight sacks and four interceptions in 41 games with the Demon Deacons. The Broncos moved Justin Hollins to inside linebacker during practice Monday.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Campus situation still tense, faculty to work from home: Visva-Bharati

The Visva-Bharati university said on Monday that its faculty members will continue to work from home as the situation is still tense to start activities on the campus. The executive council of the varsity will review the situation on August...

Arms manufacturing unit of Maoists busted in Odisha

Security personnel have busted an arms manufacturing unit of Maoists in a forest in Odishas Malkangiri district, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, the BSF and the District Voluntary Force DVF had launched a joint operation in the ...

National Guard called out after police shoot Black man

Wisconsins governor summoned the National Guard to head off another round of violent protests Monday after the police shooting of a Black man under murky circumstances turned Kenosha into the nations latest flashpoint city in a summer of ra...

Civil rights group pushes back at GOP condemnation

Republican National Committee delegates approved a resolution condemning the Southern Poverty Law Centre, calling the legal advocacy group dedicated to fighting extremism a far-left organization with an obvious bias. The resolution was appr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020