Broncos rookie LB Strnad (wrist) out for season

Denver Broncos rookie linebacker Justin Strnad is expected to miss the season after undergoing surgery Monday to repair his dislocated wrist, coach Vic Fangio announced. Strnad suffered the injury during Sunday's practice. The 24-year-old was pegged to see action as the team's nickel inside linebacker.

The Broncos selected Strnad, a Wake Forest product, with a fifth-round pick out in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3 LB amassed 244 tackles -- 22.5 for loss -- to go with eight sacks and four interceptions in 41 games with the Demon Deacons. The Broncos moved Justin Hollins to inside linebacker during practice Monday.

--Field Level Media