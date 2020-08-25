Cardinals RB Drake in walking boot as 'precaution'

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake is sidelined by a foot injury and wearing a walking boot, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that the medical footwear is merely a precaution. Kingsbury would not discuss details of the injury and declined to comment on whether the injury could impact Drake's status for Week 1 in less than three weeks.

Drake, 26, was retained in the offseason via the franchise tag following his first season with the Cardinals. Arizona acquired Drake via trade from the Miami Dolphins. He played eight games with the Cardinals last season (and six with the Dolphins), logging 123 carries for 643 yards and eight touchdowns with the Cardinals.

Drake, who added 28 receptions during his time in Arizona, is assured $8.2 million in 2020 under the terms of the franchise tag. --Field Level Media