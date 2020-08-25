Browns rookie Delpit carted off field

Browns rookie Delpit carted off fieldReuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 01:26 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 01:02 IST
Cleveland Browns rookie safety Grant Delpit was carted off the field Monday and underwent tests for a ruptured Achilles, ESPN reported. Delpit, drafted in the second round out of LSU, was a two-time All-American for the Tigers and was named the Jim Thorpe Award winner as the nation's top defensive back in 2019.
Delpit was the 44th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
