Red Wings' Fabbri signs two-year contract extension

The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Robby Fabbri to a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Monday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed for Fabbri, who could have become a restricted free agent after this season. Fabbri recorded 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists) in 52 games this season with the Red Wings after being acquired from the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 6 in exchange for fellow forward Jacob de la Rose.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-08-2020 01:36 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 01:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Robby Fabbri to a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Monday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed for Fabbri, who could have become a restricted free agent after this season.

Fabbri recorded 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists) in 52 games this season with the Red Wings after being acquired from the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 6 in exchange for fellow forward Jacob de la Rose. The 24-year-old Fabbri also had one goal in nine games this season with St. Louis prior to the trade.

Fabbri has collected 104 points (46 goals, 58 assists) in 216 career games since being selected by the Blues with the 21st overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft.

