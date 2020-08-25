Baseball-Tropical storm Laura forces MLB schedule changes
MLB said Thursday's game at Houston's Minute Maid Park would be played on Tuesday as part of doubleheader while Wednesday's contest scheduled for an evening start would be played earlier in the day due to the potential impact of the storm. Laura was heading toward the Gulf of Mexico on Monday at 20 miles per hour (31 kilometers per hour), according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 03:34 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 03:34 IST
If COVID-19 was not playing enough havoc with Major League Baseball's schedule, Tropical Storm Laura provided another headache on Monday as it forced the Houston Astros to move up a game against the Los Angeles Angels. MLB said Thursday's game at Houston's Minute Maid Park would be played on Tuesday as part of doubleheader while Wednesday's contest scheduled for an evening start would be played earlier in the day due to the potential impact of the storm.
Laura was heading toward the Gulf of Mexico on Monday at 20 miles per hour (31 kilometers per hour), according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). By Tuesday, it was expected to have reached hurricane strength and by Wednesday stronger still when it could be a Category 2 or 3.
ALSO READ
Spurs draw Rockets with Houston's Harden, Gordon on sideline
Spurs draw Rockets with Houston's Harden, Gordon on sideline
China's Houston consulate had long been on FBI radar -Justice Dept official
Chinese diplomats return from Houston consulate shut by US
Catholic service to honour life of slain solider in Houston