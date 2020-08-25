Falcons release veteran OL Brown

The Atlanta Falcons released veteran offensive lineman Jamon Brown on Monday, the team announced. The Falcons signed Brown to a three-year, $18.75 million contract last year and still owe him $4.75 million guaranteed.

Brown, who was drafted in the third round in 2015 by the St. Louis Rams, played in 10 games (nine starts) for Atlanta last season. The 27-year old has played in 60 career games (47) starts for the Rams, New York Giants and Falcons.

--Field Level Media