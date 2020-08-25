Rockies edge D-backs, snap seven-game skid

Left Menu
Trevor Story homered, Ryan Castellani returned to his hometown and earned his first major league win, and the Colorado Rockies ended a seven-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday in Phoenix.

Trevor Story homered, Ryan Castellani returned to his hometown and earned his first major league win, and the Colorado Rockies ended a seven-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday in Phoenix. The Rockies won without star outfielder Charlie Blackmon, who was scratched from the lineup before the game due to quadriceps tightness.

The Diamondbacks lost their six consecutive game. Story raised his total to 20 career home runs in his 70 game against the Diamondbacks, and he has 11 of those homers at Chase Field. The first-inning blast came off of Taylor Clarke, who was pressed into service just before game time as the emergency starter when scheduled starter Merrill Kelly was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a right shoulder nerve impingement.

Castellani (1-1) played youth and high school baseball in Phoenix before being drafted in the second round in 2014 by the Rockies. He pitched six innings Monday, allowing two runs on three hits with three strikeouts and three walks. Story's home run and a third-inning sacrifice fly by Daniel Murphy gave Colorado a 2-0 lead. The Diamondbacks tied it on solo home runs by Kole Calhoun and Christian Walker.

Calhoun hit his eighth of the season with two outs in the third, a high drive into the right field seats. An inning later, Walker got his bat around on a high and tight breaking ball that he managed to keep fair down the left field line. Calhoun just missed hitting a three-run homer in the seventh, the ball caught just in front of the wall in left field by Raimel Tapia.

Back in the fifth, Tapia had rolled a single into right field thanks to a defensive miscommunication by the Diamondbacks infield, driving in Tony Wolters with no outs off Taylor Widener (0-1). Tapia and Wolters each finished with three of Colorado's eight hits. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was ejected in the bottom of the fifth after Calhoun, caught in a rundown, was called out for being hit with a throw in the helmet.

Relievers Yency Almonte, Carlos Estevez and closer Daniel Bard held Arizona scoreless for three innings, Bard earning his second save with a perfect ninth. --Field Level Media

