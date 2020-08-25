Left Menu
Cricket-Australia's Harris joins Delhi Capitals as bowling coach

Former Australia quick Ryan Harris will replace compatriot James Hopes as Delhi Capitals bowling coach for this year's edition of the Indian Premier League, the franchise said on Tuesday.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 12:39 IST
Former Australia quick Ryan Harris will replace compatriot James Hopes as Delhi Capitals bowling coach for this year's edition of the Indian Premier League, the franchise said on Tuesday. Hopes, who held the post during the last two tournaments, had opted out for personal reasons, the team said.

"I am delighted to be back in the IPL," said Harris, who worked with Kings XI Punjab last year. "This is a huge opportunity for me to contribute to the franchise's ambitions of lifting the coveted IPL trophy.

"The Delhi Capitals side has an impressive bowling line up, and I can't wait to start working with them all," he added in a Capitals statement. Harris played 27 tests before a nagging knee injury forced him into retirement in 2015. The 40-year-old has also held coaching roles with Australia's national team and Big Bash League side Brisbane Heat.

Compatriot Ricky Ponting is the head coach at the Capitals, whose fast bowling line-up includes South African duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje and veteran India pacer Ishant Sharma. This year's IPL will be played in the United Arab Emirates from Sept. 19 after being moved out of India due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

