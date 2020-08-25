Left Menu
Development News Edition

Judoka Deepanshu Balayan handed 22-month suspension by NADA

Indian judoka Deepanshu Balayan has been handed a 22-month suspension by NADA's Anti Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) for consumption of prohibited substance Furosemide, which is a diuretic medicine.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 17:07 IST
Judoka Deepanshu Balayan handed 22-month suspension by NADA

Indian judoka Deepanshu Balayan has been handed a 22-month suspension by NADA's Anti Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) for consumption of prohibited substance Furosemide, which is a diuretic medicine. Balayan had tested positive for the banned substance after his sample was collected during trials held in Bhopal in June last year to select the national team for the junior Asian Judo Championship. He had won the trials in 90kg category.

Since NADA failed to establish that Balayan's dope offence was intentional, the panel shot down agency's recommendation of a harsher punishment which is four years as per clause 10.2.1 of the rule book. The ineligibility period for such an unintentional offence is two years but it has been reduced by two months because the athlete didn't receive the NADA notice on time.

The suspension period is now one year and 10 months, starting from October 17, 2019 when he was suspended provisionally. The athlete has provision to appeal against the punishment to NADA's Anti Doping Appeals Panel (ADAP) in the next 21 days. The ADDP panel comprising chairperson Aahna Mehrotra, Jagbir Singh and Dr PSM Chandran concluded that the judoka should have informed his doctor about him being a sportsperson and the medicines should have been prescribed accordingly. Furosemide is a diuretic which increases production of urine thereby reducing body weight.

"Since in Judo, players are categorized on the basis of their weights, the diuretic may have aided the Athlete to compete in a category lower than his weight and/or fit into a certain weight category to be eligible to compete," the report stated. While ADDP admitted that Balayan was not able to establish that there was no significant fault or negligence on his part, it also didn't agree with NADA's assertion that the Anti Doping Rules Violation (ADRV) by the athlete was "intentional".

"NADA didn't provide any evidence that the Athlete has intentionally consumed the prohibited substance. Further Athlete's failure to declare medicines consumed in Dope Control Form (DCF) does not establish Athlete's intention to cheat," the report stated..

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ola Electric to hire 2,000 people globally, launch e-scooter soon

Ola Electric Mobility OEM plans to hire 2,000 people globally, including engineers and for other roles, over the next six months and will introduce an electric two-wheeler soon, a note by Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal said. In an email to...

Study reveals more than half of 'sudden' cardiac arrest victims had contacted health services before

In a recent study, scientists reported that 58 per cent of sudden cardiac arrest sufferers sought medical help during the two weeks before the event. The research is presented today at ESC Congress 2020 The Digital Experience meeting.Out-of...

Man arrested in Delhi for occupying vacant land with forged papers

A 65-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly cheating people after occupying their vacant land using forged documents, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Abhay Veer Batra, a resident of Hari Nagar, was previously involved in 17...

ED files charge sheet in Delhi court against Pak-based Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, 11 others for terror funding in J&K.

ED files charge sheet in Delhi court against Pak-based Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief&#160;Syed Salahuddin, 11 others for terror funding in JK....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020