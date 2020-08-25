Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gayle tests negative for Covid-19, to join Kings XI Punjab squad

West Indies opening batsman Chris Gayle has tested negative for Covid-19, and as a result, he will be joining the Kings XI Punjab squad.

ANI | Kingston | Updated: 25-08-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 17:42 IST
Gayle tests negative for Covid-19, to join Kings XI Punjab squad
West Indies opening batsman Chris Gayle . Image Credit: ANI

West Indies opening batsman Chris Gayle has tested negative for Covid-19, and as a result, he will be joining the Kings XI Punjab squad. "Couple of days ago. 1st Covid-19 test. Before travel I need 2 negative test," Gayle wrote in an Instagram story.

"The last one went a bit too far in my nose. Phew. The result was negative," he wrote in another story. Several media reports said Gayle had attended the birthday celebrations of sprinter Usain Bolt.

The sprinter on Monday released a video on Twitter, saying that he is currently under home isolation and is waiting for his Covid-19 test results. Kings XI's Indian contingent had arrived in the UAE last week and are currently in the midst of their six-day quarantine.

The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. All eight IPL franchises have reached UAE for taking part in the upcoming tournament.

As per the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs), the BCCI has already told the franchises that the players have to undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine period after arriving in the UAE. As per SOPs issued by the BCCI, the players have to undergo RT-PCR tests on Day 1, 3, and 6 of the quarantine phase and then they will be entering the bio-bubble provided they test negative on all three occasions.

The final match of the 2020 edition is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament. This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual.

Gayle is the highest run-scorer in T20s and he last played competitive cricket for Chattogram Challengers at the Bangladesh Premier League in January. He was slated to be part of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020, but he opted out of his stint with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots due to personal reasons.

Gayle has played 24 matches for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL, managing to score 858 runs with his highest score being 104 not out in the 2018 edition. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thai court issues new arrest warrant for Red Bull scion

A Thai court issued a new arrest warrant on Tuesday for an heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune, a month after news of the dropping of a long-standing charge against him caused widespread anger. Assistant National Police Chief Lt. Gen....

Ukraine to restrict Jewish pilgrimage in response to Israel plea

Ukraine said on Tuesday it would limit the number of Hasidic Jews from Jews planning to enter the country for an annual pilgrimage after Israel voiced feared the event would be a coronavirus hotspot. At the request of the Prime Minister of ...

Kerala HC rejects govt plea against CBI probe into murder of Cong workers

In a setback to the LDF government, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed its plea challenging a single bench order directing a CBI probe into the killing of two Youth Congress workers in Kasaragod last year. A division bench, comprisi...

Over 1,000 villages in 18 UP districts hit by floods

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said over 1,000 villages in 18 districts of the state have been affected by floods. However, Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal said the flood situation is being monitored and there is an overall improv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020