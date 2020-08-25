Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICC announces postponement of Men's CWC Challenge League A

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the postponement of the second event of the Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League A due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 25-08-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 18:14 IST
ICC announces postponement of Men's CWC Challenge League A
ICC logo . Image Credit: ANI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the postponement of the second event of the Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The second of three Challenge League A events which form part of the pathway to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 was rescheduled from March and was due to take place between September 30 and October 10 in Malaysia.

The decision to postpone the fixtures was taken after consultation with members and with the relevant government and public health authorities. Canada, Denmark, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore, Vanuatu were due to play 15 List A matches aiming to gain points and places in the Challenge League A table.

"We have decided to postpone the second series of the ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A that was due to take place in Malaysia next month. The ICC's priority continues to be to protect the well-being of players, coaches, officials, fans, and the whole cricket community," ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said in an official statement. "As a result of this we have fully assessed the situation in partnership with the Malaysia Cricket Association and participating Members with ongoing international travel restrictions, global health concerns still prominent and on government and public health authority advice in relation to COVID-19 we have decided to postpone the event," he added.

Canada currently top the table ahead of Singapore on net run rate, with both teams on eight points. At the completion of the Challenge League A fixtures, the top team will qualify for the Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-Off. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Led by Hooda, Cong MLAs pass vote of thanks at CLP meet for Sonia continuing as party chief

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday led Congress MLAs from the state at a party CLP meet in passing a vote of thanks to party chief Sonia Gandhi for the decision to continue leading the party. The move was unanimo...

Thai court issues new arrest warrant for Red Bull scion

A Thai court issued a new arrest warrant on Tuesday for an heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune, a month after news of the dropping of a long-standing charge against him caused widespread anger. Assistant National Police Chief Lt. Gen....

Ukraine to restrict Jewish pilgrimage in response to Israel plea

Ukraine said on Tuesday it would limit the number of Hasidic Jews from Jews planning to enter the country for an annual pilgrimage after Israel voiced feared the event would be a coronavirus hotspot. At the request of the Prime Minister of ...

Kerala HC rejects govt plea against CBI probe into murder of Cong workers

In a setback to the LDF government, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed its plea challenging a single bench order directing a CBI probe into the killing of two Youth Congress workers in Kasaragod last year. A division bench, comprisi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020