ICC announces postponement of Men's CWC Challenge League A

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the postponement of the second event of the Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The second of three Challenge League A events which form part of the pathway to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 was rescheduled from March and was due to take place between September 30 and October 10 in Malaysia.

The decision to postpone the fixtures was taken after consultation with members and with the relevant government and public health authorities. Canada, Denmark, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore, Vanuatu were due to play 15 List A matches aiming to gain points and places in the Challenge League A table.

"We have decided to postpone the second series of the ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A that was due to take place in Malaysia next month. The ICC's priority continues to be to protect the well-being of players, coaches, officials, fans, and the whole cricket community," ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said in an official statement. "As a result of this we have fully assessed the situation in partnership with the Malaysia Cricket Association and participating Members with ongoing international travel restrictions, global health concerns still prominent and on government and public health authority advice in relation to COVID-19 we have decided to postpone the event," he added.

Canada currently top the table ahead of Singapore on net run rate, with both teams on eight points. At the completion of the Challenge League A fixtures, the top team will qualify for the Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-Off. (ANI)