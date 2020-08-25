Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA women cricketers to undergo training camp from August 26-31

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced that Women's National High-Performance squad will be assembling for a week-long training camp from August 26-31 in Pretoria.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 25-08-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 18:44 IST
SA women cricketers to undergo training camp from August 26-31
CSA logo . Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced that Women's National High-Performance squad will be assembling for a week-long training camp from August 26-31 in Pretoria. Twenty-four players will return to squad training in a bio-secure environment on Wednesday at the Groenkloof Cricket Oval and Centre of the Excellence.

Both venues will adhere to the medical guidelines set out by CSA's COVID-19 steering committee. CSA also confirmed that players and support staff underwent COVID-19 testing and all 33 tests came out as negative.

Proteas Women's National High-Performance squad: Dane van Niekerk, Lizelle Lee, Marizanne Kapp, Mignon du Preez, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Maria Klaas, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta, Laura Wolvaardt, Tumi Sekhukume, Nadine de Klerk, Nonkululeku Mlaba, Faye Tunnicliffe, Zintle Mali, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Lara Goodall, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Robyn Searle, Andrie Steyn. "Captain Dane van Niekerk will be missing the camp due to a muscle strain and will continue her rehabilitation program at her provincial venue in Port Elizabeth," CSA said in an official statement.

The skills-based camp forms part of the women's revised training schedule, which will include a training camp once a month. Last week, CSA had confirmed that the women's team would not travel to England for a proposed series due to travel regulations.

National teams are restricted from travelling but individual players competing in events deemed as work are permitted to travel subject to them being COVID-19 compliant in the country they are travelling to and upon their return to South Africa. This means that several players will have the opportunity to feature in this year's Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) from 17 October until 29 November.

Mignon du Preez (Melbourne Stars), Shabnim Ismail (Sydney Thunder), Marizanne Kapp (Sydney Sixers), Lizelle Lee (Melbourne Renegades), Chloe Tryon (Hobart Hurricanes), Dane van Niekerk (Sydney Sixers) and Laura Wolvaardt (Adelaide Strikers) have signed on for the sixth edition of the Australian T20 tournament. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Led by Hooda, Cong MLAs pass vote of thanks at CLP meet for Sonia continuing as party chief

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday led Congress MLAs from the state at a party CLP meet in passing a vote of thanks to party chief Sonia Gandhi for the decision to continue leading the party. The move was unanimo...

Thai court issues new arrest warrant for Red Bull scion

A Thai court issued a new arrest warrant on Tuesday for an heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune, a month after news of the dropping of a long-standing charge against him caused widespread anger. Assistant National Police Chief Lt. Gen....

Ukraine to restrict Jewish pilgrimage in response to Israel plea

Ukraine said on Tuesday it would limit the number of Hasidic Jews from Jews planning to enter the country for an annual pilgrimage after Israel voiced feared the event would be a coronavirus hotspot. At the request of the Prime Minister of ...

Kerala HC rejects govt plea against CBI probe into murder of Cong workers

In a setback to the LDF government, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed its plea challenging a single bench order directing a CBI probe into the killing of two Youth Congress workers in Kasaragod last year. A division bench, comprisi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020