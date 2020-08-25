Soccer-England call up Maguire despite arrest and trial in Greece

England manager Gareth Southgate picked defender Harry Maguire in his Nations League squad on Tuesday despite the Manchester United captain having been detained by police over a brawl on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Centre back Maguire pleaded not guilty and was released from police custody after his arrest in Mykonos last week. The 27-year-old is being represented by his lawyers in court at a hearing on Tuesday. "It is clearly a decision that is not straightforward and a decision that I could only take on the information I have," Southgate told a news conference.

"I have spoken to Harry, I have the insight to the story which is very different to what is being reported. Clearly if facts change or information changes, I have to review that decision. "I have a fantastic relationship with Harry... I have no reason to doubt what he is telling me."

England captain Harry Kane is available for the Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark next month despite being in quarantine following a trip to the Bahamas. United duo Dean Henderson and Mason Greenwood, Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden and Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips will all have chance to make their international debuts.

Midfielder Jack Grealish, who helped Aston Villa retain their Premier League status last season, has not been included in the squad. Southgate's England side have not played since November last year due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which also forced Euro 2020 to be pushed back a year.

England face Iceland on Sept. 5 in Reykjavik before taking on Denmark in Copenhagen on Sept. 8. Squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eric Dier, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse, Harry Winks Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Mason Greenwood, Danny Ings, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling