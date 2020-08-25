Left Menu
Development News Edition

Had interesting chat with Ponting regarding 'Mankading', will reveal contents later: Ashwin

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has said that he has had an interesting chat with Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting and he will be revealing the content of the chat later on.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 25-08-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 19:23 IST
Had interesting chat with Ponting regarding 'Mankading', will reveal contents later: Ashwin
Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has said that he has had an interesting chat with Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting and he will be revealing the content of the chat later on. Ashwin's remark comes after Ponting's revelation last week that he would be talking to the Indian spinner regarding not resorting to Mankading in the IPL 2020.

The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. "Ricky Ponting is yet to reach Dubai. After he comes, we will sit for a chat with him. He said he wants to have a conversation. We have already spoken over the phone. It was a very interesting chat," Ashwin said on his official YouTube channel.

"What happens sometimes is that Australians' messages in English get lost in translation and reach us with a different meaning. Even some of their jokes become news. That's what it is and next week I will reveal a bit more about my conversation with Ricky," he added. The topic of Mankad has come into discussion again since Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting said he will talk to Ravi Ashwin about not resorting to Mankad in the upcoming edition of the league.

Last year, Ashwin, who was with Kings XI Punjab at the time, had Mankad Buttler of Rajasthan Royals when the batsman went out from his crease. The dismissal sparked a huge debate on social media as to whether the dismissal is in the spirit of the game or not. In the 2020 edition of the IPL, Ashwin will represent Delhi Capitals.

"I will be having a chat with him about Mankad, that's the first thing I'll do. Obviously, he wasn't in our squad last year, he's one of our players that we tried to bring in this year. Look, he's a terrific bowler, and he's done a great job in the IPL for a long period of time now, but I must admit watching that last season, as soon as it happened and he did that, I actually sat our boys down and said -- Look, I know he's done it, there'll be others around the tournament who'll think about doing this well but that's not going to be the way that we play our cricket. We won't be doing that," the Grade Cricketer's Podcast had quoted Ponting as saying. As per the laws of the game, "if the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be run out."

The 13th edition of the IPL will be played from September 19- November 10 and it will be staged across three venues (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah) in the UAE. The afternoon and evening matches will be starting half an hour earlier than usual. All eight franchises have already reached UAE to participate in the tournament. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Italy says China a key strategic partner, despite U.S. concerns

Italy and China need to forge closer ties, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday, potentially putting Rome at odds with Washington, which has raised alarm over Beijings economic ambitions. Di Maio was speaking after talks w...

25 die, 12,800 face health problems due to extreme heat in Japan

Tokyo Japan, Aug 25 ANISputnik Close to 12,800 people suffered health complications and 25 others died as a result of persisting extreme temperatures in Japan over the past week, the Japanese Fire and Disaster Management Agency said on Tues...

Army chief: Militant leader likely killed in Philippines

Abu Sayyaf militants may have staged suicide bombings that killed 14 people to avenge the death of a Filipino leader of the Islamic State group in the southern Philippines following a clash with troops last month, the army chief said Tuesda...

COVID-19: Germany warns against travel to southeast France

Germany is warning against travel to the Paris region and part of southeastern France as coronavirus infections rebound. The warning against nonessential travel issued by the foreign ministry on Monday evening came as Germanys national dise...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020