Soccer-Derby cleared of breaching EFL's Financial Fair Play rules

Derby County have avoided a possible points deduction and fine after being cleared of breaching the English Football League's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules by an independent disciplinary commission, the Championship club said on Tuesday. Derby were also charged with breaches of EFL rules regarding the valuation of players. "Charge one was dismissed.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 19:26 IST
Derby County have avoided a possible points deduction and fine after being cleared of breaching the English Football League's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules by an independent disciplinary commission, the Championship club said on Tuesday. The EFL had charged second-tier Derby with violating its profit and sustainability rules in January.

The first charge related to the sale of their Pride Park Stadium to owner Mel Morris in June 2018, which helped the club post a profit for the 2017-18 season and comply with EFL rules prohibiting teams from losing 39 million pounds ($51 million) over a three-year period. Derby were also charged with breaches of EFL rules regarding the valuation of players.

"Charge one was dismissed. Charge two was also dismissed, save for, the commission found the wording of the amortisation policy in its financial statements could have been clearer," Derby County said on its club website https://www.dcfc.co.uk/news/2020/08/derby-county-club-statement-25th-august-2020. "Derby County is delighted at the outcome and will, at this stage, not make any further comment relating to the matter."

The EFL said it had taken note of the disciplinary commission's decision and would consider the judgement in full. ($1 = 0.7601 pounds)

