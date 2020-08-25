Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan's home series against Zimbabwe likely to played at one venue

An official source in the PCB said that two venues are under consideration to host the Zimbabwe series and they are Lahore and Rawalpindi. "Chances are that the board will host the entire white ball series against the visiting team in Lahore as this would allow it to create a proper bio-secure bubble," the source said.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 25-08-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 20:55 IST
Pakistan's home series against Zimbabwe likely to played at one venue

Pakistan Cricket Board is likely to hold the entire home series against Zimbabwe in November at one venue to ensure a bio-secure bubble for the players and officials amid the Covid-19 pandemic. An official source in the PCB said that two venues are under consideration to host the Zimbabwe series and they are Lahore and Rawalpindi.

"Chances are that the board will host the entire white ball series against the visiting team in Lahore as this would allow it to create a proper bio-secure bubble," the source said. The Zimbabwe team has also been informed that when it reaches Lahore around October 10, it will have to remain in quarantine at the team hotel for 14-days and have at least three Covid-19 tests before it can start training for the series of three ODIs and three T20s.

The source said the PCB had taken a lot of information from the England and Wales Cricket Board on how to create and sustain the biosecure bubble as it strives to also start its domestic cricket season from mid-September. England hosted the West Indies and Pakistan teams for a series this summer and played all the matches at just two venues, Manchester and Southampton, which have on-site accommodation.

"The PCB is also looking at just one venue to host the entire series against Zimbabwe. "The PCB has also decided to host all the division one and two matches of the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy tournament in Karachi where it has the facility of at least five first class grounds to host the matches.

"The bio-secure bubble is also going to be created for the domestic season and there will be severe penalties including bans and fines for any player (s) or official (s) breaching the bio-secure bubble environment," the source added..

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DCW rescues woman who was chained, beaten by husband

The Delhi Commission for Women DCW on Tuesday rescued a 32-year-old woman who was chained and tortured at her home by her husband in Trilokpuri area of Delhi. SCW informed about the move on Twitter and wrote, Delhi Women Commission rescued ...

Sonia Gandhi reaches out to Bengal, Maha, Jharkhand CMs for collective stand on better compensation to states in Aug 27 GST meeting: Sources.

Sonia Gandhi reaches out to Bengal, Maha, Jharkhand CMs for collective stand on better compensation to states in Aug 27 GST meeting Sources....

Belarus jails two opposition leaders; teachers head rally of thousands

Belarus jailed two opposition leaders for 10 days on Tuesday as the government pursued a crackdown on the few figures still at large, while schoolteachers led a new protest of thousands against President Alexander Lukashenko.Despite most ma...

UAE, Israel defence ministers hold first-ever phone call, herald security cooperation

The UAE and Israeli defence ministers on Tuesday held their first publicly-acknowledged phone call since their countries agreement to normalise ties, officials said, heralding possible security cooperation. The conversation between Mohammed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020