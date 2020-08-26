Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lions cancel practice to protest Wisconsin shooting

The Detroit Lions canceled practice Tuesday to protest the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. Ben Crump, an attorney representing the Blake family, said three of Blake's sons -- ages 3, 5 and 8 -- were in the car at the time of the shooting. Blake's father, also named Jacob Blake, told the Chicago Sun-Times in a story published on Tuesday that his son is paralyzed from the waist down.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2020 00:31 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 00:09 IST
Lions cancel practice to protest Wisconsin shooting
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Detroit Lions canceled practice Tuesday to protest the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said the players made the decision following a team meeting Tuesday morning.

Dozens of players, wearing masks, appeared outside of the team training facility in Allen Park, Mich., with large signs reading "The World Can't Go On" and "We Won't Be Silent." "I challenge everybody in the league to go out there and to continue these conversations and to listen," Lions coach Matt Patricia told reporters. "These are real stories. ... We want to be a part of the solution."

Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, is hospitalized in serious condition after police shot him several times in the back outside of a parked car in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday afternoon. Ben Crump, an attorney representing the Blake family, said three of Blake's sons -- ages 3, 5 and 8 -- were in the car at the time of the shooting.

Blake's father, also named Jacob Blake, told the Chicago Sun-Times in a story published on Tuesday that his son is paralyzed from the waist down. Lions defensive tackle Danny Shelton wore a shirt Tuesday with the words "We Demand Justice" written across the chest.

"I've never been more proud to be a part of this team," said Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford, per mlive.com. "An incredible group of guys in this locker room led by a coach who's unwavering in his ability to give us space to talk." The Wisconsin shooting comes in the wake of nationwide protests over the shooting deaths of other unarmed Black people, including George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.

TRENDING

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Nokia launches four new phones in India: Specs and pricing details

Ambrane Pulse smartwatch with 10-day battery life launched for Rs 3,499

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. Security Council president dismisses U.S. sanctions move on Iran

The president of the U.N. Security Council, Indonesia, said on Tuesday it was not in the position to take further action on a U.S. bid to trigger a return of all U.N. sanctions on Iran because there is no consensus in the 15-member body. Th...

UN council rejects US demand to `snap back' Iran sanctions

The president of the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday rejected the Trump administrations demand to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran, a move that drew an angry rebuke from the U.S. ambassador who accused opponents of supporting terrorists....

Brazil president's son tests positive for virus

The eldest son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says hes tested positive for coronavirus and is in isolation with no symptoms. Sen. Flvio Bolsonaro is the fourth member of President Jair Bolsonaros direct family infected by the coronav...

Kerala secretariat fire: Opposition alleges important files destroyed

High drama was witnessed at the secretariat here on Tuesday after a minor fire broke out at the protocol department, with Opposition Congress and BJP alleging that important files relating to the gold smuggling case were destroyed, while th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020