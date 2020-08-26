Castano, Marlins blank Mets in DH opener

Left Menu
The Marlins went ahead before a 65-minute rain delay, and Castano returned after the stoppage. Castano allowed six hits in the second longest of his four career outings and fared better than his major league debut on Aug. 8 against the Mets, when he allowed four runs in 4 1/3 innings. The Mets went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 in their first game since Aug. 19 in Miami.

Daniel Castano pitched 4 2/3 effective innings, falling an out shy of qualifying for his first career win, and the visiting Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 4-0 on Tuesday in the seven-inning opener of a doubleheader. Brian Anderson doubled twice off Mets right-hander Rick Porcello (1-4) and scored two runs for the Marlins, who are 6-10 since getting off to a 7-1 start.

Anderson scored Miami's first run on a single by Lewis Brinson in the second. Miguel Rojas followed Brinson's hit with a two-run single. Anderson scored on a single by Lewin Diaz in the third. The Marlins went ahead before a 65-minute rain delay, and Castano returned after the stoppage.

Castano allowed six hits in the second longest of his four career outings and fared better than his major league debut on Aug. 8 against the Mets, when he allowed four runs in 4 1/3 innings. On Tuesday, he struck out one, walked three and held the Mets hitless in five at-bats with runners in scoring position. Castano threw a career-high 90 pitches and pitched with runners on base in each inning. His outing ended after issuing a walk to Pete Alonso after Michael Conforto reached on an infield hit on a ball that shortstop Rojas struggled to field on the infield grass.

Richard Bleier (1-0) retired Robinson Cano on a soft grounder to end the fifth, and Brad Boxberger pitched a scoreless sixth. Brandon Kinzler secured Miami's third shutout by stranding two in the seventh and the game ended when Cano lined out to Rojas. The Mets went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 in their first game since Aug. 19 in Miami. New York's next four scheduled games were postponed due to two positive coronavirus cases.

Porcello allowed four runs on five hits in three innings and did not return after the delay. He struck out four and walked none. Corey Oswalt followed him to the mound and pitched four scoreless innings. Before the game, the Mets placed catcher Tomas Nido and infielder Andres Gimenez on the injured list for undisclosed reasons.

