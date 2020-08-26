Left Menu
Roma on Tuesday announced that World Cup winner and former Chelsea player, Pedro Rodriguez, has signed a three-year contract with the club.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 26-08-2020 08:26 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 08:26 IST
Pedro signs three-year contract with Roma
Pedro Rodriguez (Photo/ AS Roma Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Roma on Tuesday announced that World Cup winner and former Chelsea player, Pedro Rodriguez, has signed a three-year contract with the club. With the signing of this contract, Pedro will remain with the Italian side until June 30, 2023.

"The club is delighted to announce the signing of World Cup winner Pedro Rodriguez. The Spanish forward, 33, joins the club on a three-year contract that runs until 30 June 2023," the club said in a statement. After signing a contract, Pedro said he is delighted to join Roma.

"I am delighted to be here at Roma. I am excited for this challenge and to compete to achieve our targets over the coming seasons. I want to thank the fans for the welcome they have given me. I hope to make them happy," the club's official website quoted Pedro as saying. Pedro arrived in the Italian capital having won 25 major trophies in his career to date - including the Champions League, Europa League, Premier League, and La Liga.

At the international level, he was part of the Spain squad that won the World Cup in 2010 and the European Championship in 2012. In total he has made 65 appearances for his country, scoring 17 goals.

"It is a privilege for us to be able to welcome a player of Pedro's quality to the Roma family," said club CEO Guido Fienga. "The hope we have, for both him and for us, is that he can continue to add to his extraordinary list of achievements with AS Roma," Fienga added.

The Tenerife-born winger spent the last five seasons at Chelsea, helping the club to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League during that span. His contract with the Blues expired earlier this summer. The new Serie A season is scheduled to get underway from September 19 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

