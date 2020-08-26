Left Menu
Angels earn doubleheader split with rout of Astros

In his previous start against the San Diego Padres, Bielak allowed seven runs on five hits -- including four home runs -- while retiring four batters. Luis Rengifo produced his first home run of the season in the fourth inning before Goodwin added a sacrifice fly in the fifth that plated Shohei Ohtani and stretched the lead to 6-0 before the Astros rallied in the bottom of the fifth while chasing Angels right-hander Julio Teheran.

Brian Goodwin keyed a four-run first inning with a bases-clearing single to right field and the Los Angeles Angels broke it open with four more runs in the seventh inning to record a 12-5 victory and earn a split of their doubleheader with the Houston Astros on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park. Goodwin drove home Tommy La Stella and David Fletcher, with Andrelton Simmons also scoring following a Josh Reddick fielding error in right field. Goodwin later scored when Jo Adell added a run-scoring double that lifted the Angels to a 4-0 lead in the second game of the second doubleheader in the 21-year history of Minute Maid Park.

Houston won the earlier game 6-3. Astros rookie right-hander Brandon Bielak (3-2) did not survive the first inning in what was his second consecutive poor start. He allowed four runs on three hits and three walks while recording just two outs over 35 pitches. In his previous start against the San Diego Padres, Bielak allowed seven runs on five hits -- including four home runs -- while retiring four batters.

Luis Rengifo produced his first home run of the season in the fourth inning before Goodwin added a sacrifice fly in the fifth that plated Shohei Ohtani and stretched the lead to 6-0 before the Astros rallied in the bottom of the fifth while chasing Angels right-hander Julio Teheran. Teheran allowed just one hit over his first four innings of work before surrendering a leadoff single to Yuli Gurriel, an RBI triple to Kyle Tucker and a solo homer to Abraham Toro that enabled the Astros to cut the deficit in half. Right-hander Felix Pena (2-0) entered in relief and surrendered an RBI single to Myles Straw before stymying the rally and preserving the lead.

La Stella and Fletcher followed with run-scoring singles in the sixth as the Angels reclaimed momentum. Both scored on an Ohtani double off Astros reliever Joe Biagini in the seventh. Fletcher finished 3-for-5 and posted a multi-RBI game along with Goodwin and Ohtani. The Astros had their season-high eight-game home winning streak snapped.

--Field Level Media

