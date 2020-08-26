Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surging Mariners halt Padres' 7-game win streak

Crawford, who entered the game batting .222, followed Dee Gordon's one-out single in the second with his first homer of the season -- a drive to straight-away center. The Padres scored three times in the bottom of the third to cut the Mariners lead to a run.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 10:48 IST
Surging Mariners halt Padres' 7-game win streak
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

J.P Crawford and Austin Nola homered Tuesday night, leading the visiting Seattle Mariners to an 8-3 victory over San Diego at Petco Park, snapping the Padres' seven-game winning streak. The Mariners won their fourth straight game and earned their fifth victory in six games.

Seattle scored twice in each of the first two innings against Padres right-hander Chris Paddack, then added four more after San Diego had pulled within one run. Left-hander Marco Gonzales (3-2) allowed three runs on nine hits and no walks with five strikeouts over five innings to earn the win. Paddack (2-3) took the loss.

Crawford opened the game by drawing the only walk allowed by Paddack. He moved to third on a single by Kyle Lewis and scored on Kyle Seager's sacrifice fly to center. Crawford, who entered the game batting .222, followed Dee Gordon's one-out single in the second with his first homer of the season -- a drive to straight-away center.

The Padres scored three times in the bottom of the third to cut the Mariners lead to a run. Gonzales retired the first two hitters he faced in the inning before Manny Machado doubled ahead of Eric Hosmer's sixth homer of the season. Wil Myers and Ty France followed with back-to-back doubles. Nola drove Paddack's first pitch of the sixth into the left-field seats for his fifth homer of the season. Paddack departed after White doubled. Crawford drove home White with a two-out double off Padres left-handed reliever Tim Hill.

Paddack allowed six runs on eight hits and one walk and seven strikeouts in five-plus innings. It marked the second time in his last three starts that Paddack was charged with six runs. Seager, Nola and White hit three straight singles off reliever Javy Guerra in the seventh for one run with Tim Lopes driving in the inning's second run with a single off Pierce Johnson.

Nola and White each had three hits for the Mariners. National League Player of the Week Machado had four hits for the Padres -- his sixth multi-hit game in a seven-game hitting streak. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'My husband will not stop fighting for you': Melania Trump tells Americans

Describing President Donald Trump as someone who is not a traditional politician, First Lady Melania Trump has made a passionate plea to her countrymen to re-elect her husband who will not stop fighting for them as America is in his heart. ...

Afghanistan policewoman turned filmmaker wounded in gun attack

A prominent female Afghan film director who is also an actress and senior police officer was recovering from bullet wounds on Wednesday after unidentified gunmen shot her as she was being driven through the capital, Kabul, her husband said....

Indian greats hail Anderson for reaching milestone 600

Indian greats Anil Kumble and Sourav Ganguly has hailed the massive effort of England pacer James Anderson, who has become the first fast bowler in the history of Test cricket to take 600 wickets. Anderson touched the milestone on the fifth...

Police declare gathering outside Portland's City Hall a "riot", order crowd to disperse

Police in the U.S. city of Portland late on Tuesday declared a gathering of hundreds of protesters outside City Hall as a riot, ordering the crowd to disperse or face arrest. To those on SW 4th Avenue outside of City Hall. This gathering ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020