Surging Mariners halt Padres' 7-game win streak

J.P Crawford and Austin Nola homered Tuesday night, leading the visiting Seattle Mariners to an 8-3 victory over San Diego at Petco Park, snapping the Padres' seven-game winning streak. The Mariners won their fourth straight game and earned their fifth victory in six games.

Seattle scored twice in each of the first two innings against Padres right-hander Chris Paddack, then added four more after San Diego had pulled within one run. Left-hander Marco Gonzales (3-2) allowed three runs on nine hits and no walks with five strikeouts over five innings to earn the win. Paddack (2-3) took the loss.

Crawford opened the game by drawing the only walk allowed by Paddack. He moved to third on a single by Kyle Lewis and scored on Kyle Seager's sacrifice fly to center. Crawford, who entered the game batting .222, followed Dee Gordon's one-out single in the second with his first homer of the season -- a drive to straight-away center.

The Padres scored three times in the bottom of the third to cut the Mariners lead to a run. Gonzales retired the first two hitters he faced in the inning before Manny Machado doubled ahead of Eric Hosmer's sixth homer of the season. Wil Myers and Ty France followed with back-to-back doubles. Nola drove Paddack's first pitch of the sixth into the left-field seats for his fifth homer of the season. Paddack departed after White doubled. Crawford drove home White with a two-out double off Padres left-handed reliever Tim Hill.

Paddack allowed six runs on eight hits and one walk and seven strikeouts in five-plus innings. It marked the second time in his last three starts that Paddack was charged with six runs. Seager, Nola and White hit three straight singles off reliever Javy Guerra in the seventh for one run with Tim Lopes driving in the inning's second run with a single off Pierce Johnson.

Nola and White each had three hits for the Mariners. National League Player of the Week Machado had four hits for the Padres -- his sixth multi-hit game in a seven-game hitting streak. --Field Level Media