Looking forward to catch up with you coach: Ashwin to Ponting

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday said that he is looking forward to catching up with Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 17:36 IST
Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday said that he is looking forward to catching up with Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting. His remark came as Ponting departed from Australia to join the Delhi Capitals franchise in Dubai.

"Really hard to leave my family behind at this time, but next stop Dubai. See you soon @delhicapitals," Ponting tweeted. After this, Ashwin replied to the tweet of Ponting, saying: "Look forward to catching up coach. Can't wait to get out there and play again."

Earlier, Ashwin had revealed that he had an interesting chat with Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting regarding 'Mankading'. Ashwin's remark came after Ponting's revelation last week that he would be talking to the Indian spinner regarding not resorting to Mankading in the IPL 2020.

The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. "Ricky Ponting is yet to reach Dubai. After he comes, we will sit for a chat with him. He said he wants to have a conversation. We have already spoken over the phone. It was a very interesting chat," Ashwin had said on his official YouTube channel.

"What happens sometimes is that Australians' messages in English get lost in translation and reach us with a different meaning. Even some of their jokes become news. That's what it is and next week I will reveal a bit more about my conversation with Ricky," he added. The topic of Mankad has come into discussion again since Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting said he will talk to Ravi Ashwin about not resorting to Mankad in the upcoming edition of the league.

Last year, Ashwin, who was with Kings XI Punjab at the time, had Mankad Buttler of Rajasthan Royals when the batsman went out from his crease. The dismissal sparked a huge debate on social media as to whether the dismissal is in the spirit of the game or not. In the 2020 edition of the IPL, Ashwin will represent Delhi Capitals.

"I will be having a chat with him about Mankad, that's the first thing I'll do. Obviously, he wasn't in our squad last year, he's one of our players that we tried to bring in this year. Look, he's a terrific bowler, and he's done a great job in the IPL for a long period of time now, but I must admit watching that last season, as soon as it happened and he did that, I actually sat our boys down and said -- Look, I know he's done it, there'll be others around the tournament who'll think about doing this well but that's not going to be the way that we play our cricket. We won't be doing that," the Grade Cricketer's Podcast had quoted Ponting as saying. As per the laws of the game, "if the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be run out." (ANI)

