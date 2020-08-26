Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-IPL underachiever Bangalore have found balance, says Hesson

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 17:54 IST
Cricket-IPL underachiever Bangalore have found balance, says Hesson

Royal Challengers Bangalore have addressed what ailed their previous Indian Premier League (IPL) campaigns and will be a significantly more balanced side at this year's tournament, team director Mike Hesson said on Wednesday. Captained by India skipper Virat Kohli, RCB remain one of the three existing franchises of the eight-team tournament never to have won the world's richest Twenty20 tournament.

They finished runners-up on three occasions, their title drought often blamed on their penchant to collect top-order power-hitters, while remaining thin on bowling resources. "We're all well aware of history," former New Zealand head coach Hesson told a virtual media conference from Dubai.

"It's more about making sure we've got a squad that's balanced, that can be strong in all conditions and they can deal with phases of the game where the game is on the line." Hesson said he, head coach Simon Katich and Kohli had several discussions before the players' auction in December when RCB added Australian Kane Richardson, Sri Lanka's Isuru Udana and the South African duo of Chris Morris and Dale Steyn to their attack.

"I think it's very clear that death bowling and bowling under pressure have been something we wanted to make sure we've got covered. "When we went into the auction, we spent a lot of time making sure we had some experienced finishers there... So we've got many options from a symbolic point of view."

RCB also have a decent spin attack which includes India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and off-spinner Washington Sundar. "We've got a really nice mix of spin bowlers. So depending on the conditions, we've got the flexibility to be able to modify our game accordingly," Hesson said.

"We've identified areas leading up to the auction that we needed to fill in, I think we've filled those holes nicely." This year's IPL will be played in the United Arab Emirates from Sept. 19.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. targets Chinese individuals, firms amid South China Sea dispute

The United States on Wednesday blacklisted 24 Chinese companies and targeted a number of individuals it said were part of construction and military actions related to disputed islands in the South China Sea.The U.S. Commerce Department said...

2 people shot to death during protest over Kenosha shooting

Two people were shot to death and another was wounded during a third night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, and authorities Wednesday hunted for a possible vigilante seen on cellphone video openin...

NE crucial for India's post-COVID economy: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the Northeast is crucial for Indias post-COVID economy and the agro products of the region will play an important role in the economic resurgence of the entire country. Addressing an online me...

Four people get life imprisonment for double murder in Rajasthan's Baran

A court in Rajasthans Baran district on Wednesday sentenced four people to life imprisonment after holding them guilty in a four-year-old double murder case. Additional district judge, Chabda, Sweta Gupta also slapped a penalty of Rs 44,000...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020