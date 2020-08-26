Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Arjuna Awardees welcome Sandesh Jhingan to elite club

As Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan was named the 27th footballer to win the prestigious Arjuna Award, his predecessors congratulated and welcomed him to the elite Arjuna club.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 17:58 IST
Former Arjuna Awardees welcome Sandesh Jhingan to elite club
Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan (Photo/Indian Football Team Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan was named the 27th footballer to win the prestigious Arjuna Award, his predecessors congratulated and welcomed him to the elite Arjuna club. Mercurial striker and captain Sunil Chhetri who received the Arjuna Award in 2011, and the Padma Shri in 2019, expressed his delight on Sandesh being among the award-winners this year and termed him as a "great role model" for the next generation.

"Welcome to the Arjuna Club. I wanted to be the first one to congratulate him when I heard the news. So I called him up and we had a hearty chat," the Indian captain stated. "He is the perfect example of the new generation of Indian players - fearless, ambitious, and constantly willing to upgrade himself. He is a great role model for youngsters, and is someone whom I trust blindly and feel secured every time we go together for war. Good luck to him, and congratulations," Chhetri added.

It was in March 2015 that Sandesh made his debut for the Blue Tigers in a FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifier play-off against Nepal in Guwahati and leading the side on the night was iconic goalkeeper Subrata Paul, who is fondly referred to as 'Spiderman,' and himself a recipient of the Arjuna Award in 2016. Hailing Sandesh for his latest achievement, Subrata felt that "the best is yet to come" for the 27-year-old.

"Winning the Arjuna Award is a major achievement for any sportsperson. Congratulations. I hope he takes this award as motivation and continues to perform for his country and club, and bring more and more success," Subrata expressed. "Sandesh being conferred the Arjuna Award indicates how good his performances have been. Since 2014, he has been improving and constantly growing as a player. However, his best is yet to come," he added.

It has been back-to-back Arjuna Awards in the sport for Punjab Football as in 2019 it was Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu who had received the honour. Both Gurpreet and Sandesh hail from Chandigarh and the duo has been a crucial mainstay in the Blue Tigers backline in recent years, playing a vital role in a number of memorable performances and triumphs.

Gurpreet congratulated his colleague on the "incredible achievement" and mentioned that "Sandesh's confidence on the field has been a standout feature." "Congratulations to Sandesh on this incredible achievement. It is a huge moment for your family. You have done them and all of Chandigarh proud. I hope you continue the way you have. You still have so much to give to Indian football," said the 'Wall.'

"Sandesh has been really good and consistent over the years and has become an integral part of the team. The way he has played for us over the years and has led young footballers is amazing. What I like about Sandesh is his confidence. On the pitch, it has never changed. He likes the leadership role and tries to carry everyone around him, which I admire," Gurpreet added. Meanwhile, Subrata also shared a special message for Jhingan and encouraged him to continue working hard with "dedication and honesty".

"He knows how much I like him. When we were roommates, I used to tell him the same thing and I would like to reiterate it again. 'Karm karo, phal ki chinta maat karo' (Work hard without ever worrying about the result)," Subrata smiled.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CCI approves Carlyle Group's stake acquisition in Airtel's data centre business

The Competition Commission of India CCI on Wednesday said it has approved acquisition of compulsorily convertible preference shares and equity shares in Airtels data centre business, Nxtra Data, by Carlyle Groups Comfort Investments II. The...

Seers seek Bharat Ratna for late VHP leader Ashok Singhal

A seers body here on Wednesday demanded that the countrys highest civilian award Bharat Ratna be conferred on the late VHP leader Ashok Singhal for his contribution to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad made t...

Davos meeting delayed to summer 2021 on COVID-19 fears - WEF

The 2021 Davos World Economic Forum WEF summit of business leaders and politicians has been called off for January due to the coronavirus pandemic, with organizers planning to reschedule the event to sometime early next summer. The advice f...

U.S. targets Chinese individuals, firms amid South China Sea dispute

The United States on Wednesday blacklisted 24 Chinese companies and targeted a number of individuals it said were part of construction and military actions related to disputed islands in the South China Sea.The U.S. Commerce Department said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020