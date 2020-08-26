Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Argentine Alfaro named coach of Ecuador

Argentine Gustavo Alfaro has been named coach of Ecuador, the Ecuadorean Football Federation said on Wednesday. His first competitive matches will be in October when Ecuador begin their campaign to reach the 2022 World Cup finals. The South American side last reached the finals in Brazil in 2014.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 22:31 IST
Soccer-Argentine Alfaro named coach of Ecuador

Argentine Gustavo Alfaro has been named coach of Ecuador, the Ecuadorean Football Federation said on Wednesday. Alfaro, 58, replaces Dutchman Jordi Cruyff, who took over in January but resigned in July without leading the team in an official match.

Alfaro has a long CV that includes time at many of Argentina’s top clubs, with his last job coming to an end late last year at Boca Juniors. His first competitive matches will be in October when Ecuador begin their campaign to reach the 2022 World Cup finals.

The South American side last reached the finals in Brazil in 2014.

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lawyer among three held for robberies in Madurai

Madurai police on Wednesday arrested three persons including a woman lawyer in connection with a series of robberies. The police have recovered more than 10 mobile phones, 15 sovereigns of gold, and some weapons from their possession. Accor...

Congress should aim for unity within before talking with other parties: Shahnawaz Hussain

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday hit out at Congress over Sonia Gandhis virtual meeting with opposition chief ministers and said the opposition party should first aim for unity in its own cadres before talking with other parties. C...

Maharashtra: Leopard kills five-year-old girl

A five-year-old girl was killed by a leopard here on Wednesday evening. The deceased was identified as Lavanya Dandekar, officials said.Her father is a CISF jawan deployed at the Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station. While Lavanya was pla...

Haryana Assembly passes 12 bills during brief Monsoon Session

The Haryana Assembly on Wednesday passed 12 bills during its one-day Monsoon Session. The duration of the session had been curtailed in the wake of the coronavirus situation, with the state registering a sharp rise in cases recently. Eight ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020