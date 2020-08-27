Left Menu
Bucks boycott G5 vs. Magic in protest of police shooting

ESPN reported that NBA officials were there to inform the Bucks of the ramifications of not playing the game. The boycott is the Bucks' response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man shot in the back by police officers Sunday in Kenosha, Wis. Video shows Blake, trying to get into his automobile.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 02:12 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 02:12 IST
The Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott their playoff game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday in protest of a police shooting over the weekend in Wisconsin. "We're tired of the killings and the injustice," Bucks guard George Hill told The Undefeated of Milwaukee's decision not to play.

It wasn't clear if the Bucks would have to forfeit or whether the game would be postponed and played at a later date. The Bucks are up 3-1 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference series. The Bucks refused to take the floor and remained in the locker room as the time for tipoff came and went. The game was scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

While the Orlando Magic players were on the floor, ready to begin the next game of the Eastern Conference first-round series, NBA officials gathered at the Milwaukee locker room. ESPN reported that NBA officials were there to inform the Bucks of the ramifications of not playing the game.

The boycott is the Bucks' response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man shot in the back by police officers Sunday in Kenosha, Wis. Video shows Blake, trying to get into his automobile. with an officer pulling Blake's white T-shirt, then firing several shots at close range into his back. Blake's father, also named Jacob Blake, told ABC News that he was told his son is paralyzed from the waist down.

