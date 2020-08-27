White Sox pound Pirates behind four HRs

The Chicago White Sox rode four home runs Wednesday to a 10-3 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates and a sweep of their two-game series. Eloy Jimenez hit a three-run shot, Danny Mendick and Jose Abreu each launched two-run homers and Edwin Encarnacion smacked a solo shot. Nomar Mazara added an RBI single for Chicago.

Erik Gonzalez hit a solo homer and Jacob Stallings had a two-run single for Pittsburgh. Chicago's Dallas Keuchel (5-2) struck out seven in six innings, giving up two runs, four hits and three walks.

Pirates starter Trevor Williams (1-5) gave up eight runs and nine hits in six innings, with two walks and three strikeouts. Less than 24 hours after Chicago's Lucas Giolito threw a no-hitter against Pittsburgh, the Pirates quickly made sure there would be no repeat.

Cole Tucker, who was 2-for-3 with a walk, jumped on Keuchel's first pitch for a single and went to second on Erik Gonzalez's bunt before Keuchel got two punch-outs to end the threat. The White Sox got on the board in the second.

Jimenez drew a four-pitch, one-out walk, moved to third on Encarnacion's double and scored on Luis Robert's sacrifice fly. Mazara singled in Encarnacion to make it 2-0, and Mendick upped it to 4-0 with his third career homer, to right off the glove of Gregory Polanco as he leaped at the wall. Encarnacion's leadoff homer in the fourth, his fifth, made it 5-0.

In the fifth, Tim Anderson reached on an infield base hit. An out later Yasmani Grandal singled. Another out later, Jimenez hit his 10th homer, to right, to extend it to 8-0. Keuchel alternated walks and outs in the sixth to load the bases before Stallings' single cut it to 8-2.

Against reliever Tyler Bashlor in the seventh, Yoan Moncada led off with a double to the wall in right. Abreu lined his American League-leading 12th homer to left to make it 10-2. That gave Abreu 30 RBIs and a 10-game hitting streak. Gonzalez led off the eighth with a solo homer, his second, off Zack Burdi, to pull the Pirates within 10-3.