Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bucks boycott G5 vs. Magic, other teams reportedly to follow

I'm incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change." The boycott is the Bucks' response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man shot in the back by police officers Sunday in Kenosha, Wis. Video shows Blake, trying to get into his automobile.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 02:44 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 02:44 IST
Bucks boycott G5 vs. Magic, other teams reportedly to follow

The Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott their playoff game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday in protest of a police shooting over the weekend in Wisconsin. "We're tired of the killings and the injustice," Bucks guard George Hill told The Undefeated of Milwaukee's decision not to play.

The Athletic reported the Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic wouldn't play Game 5 of their series on Wednesday night, either, in protest. NBA TV said the teams had arrived at the arena near Orlando but walked out and were boarding buses. Yahoo Sports reported that the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers were leaning toward a boycott of their Game 5 on later Wednesday, and the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors were scheduled to discuss a joint boycott of their scheduled Thursday game.

It wasn't clear if the Bucks would have to forfeit or whether the game would be postponed and played at a later date. The Bucks are up 3-1 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference series. The Magic left the arena, and The Athletic said the Magic indicated they would not accept a win by forfeit.

The Bucks refused to take the floor and remained in the locker room as the time for tipoff came and went. The game was scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. While the Magic players were on the floor, ready to begin the next game of the Eastern Conference first-round series, NBA officials gathered at the Milwaukee locker room.

ESPN reported that NBA officials were there to inform the Bucks of the ramifications of not playing the game. And in the locker room, the Bucks were trying to reach the Wisconsin attorney general, Josh Kaul, by phone, The Athletic said. "Some things are bigger than basketball," said Alex Lasry, the Bucks senior vice president, tweeted. "The stand taken today by the players and org shows that we're fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I'm incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change."

The boycott is the Bucks' response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man shot in the back by police officers Sunday in Kenosha, Wis. Video shows Blake, trying to get into his automobile. with an officer pulling Blake's white T-shirt, then firing several shots at close range into his back. Blake's father, also named Jacob Blake, told ABC News that he was told his son is paralyzed from the waist down.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gaza coronavirus lockdown extended by 72 hours after infections spread

Gaza will remain in lockdown at least until Sunday, health officials said on Wednesday after reporting two deaths and 26 COVID-19 cases in the first public outbreak of the coronavirus in the blockaded Palestinian enclave. As of two days ago...

US government sends security officers to Kenosha after deadly shootings during riots

Washington D.C. US, August 27 ANISputnik US federal and Wisconsin state authorities announced on Wednesday that hundreds of additional security personnel will be deployed to the city of Kenosha after protests against police brutality escala...

U.S. House panel narrows Deutsche Bank subpoena for Trump records

The U.S. House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday said it had narrowed a subpoena to Deutsche Bank AG for President Donald Trumps financial records so that it would fall in line with an earlier ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court. The Committ...

Soccer-Celtic dumped out of Champions League by Ferencvaros

Former European champions Celtic will miss out on the Champions League group stage for the third successive season after a dispiriting 2-1 home defeat by Hungarys Ferencvaros in the second qualifying round on Wednesday. Tokmac Nguen latched...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020