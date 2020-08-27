Left Menu
Habs' Julien '100 percent' after heart procedure

"The risk that's there is the same risk that was there before any of this happened." Julien returned to Montreal to rest and recuperate following the procedure at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto. With assistant Kirk Muller filling in as the interim coach, the Canadiens went on to lose the series to the Flyers in six games.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 03:19 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 03:19 IST
Montreal Canadiens coach Claude Julien said Wednesday he feels "100 percent" and expects to return to coaching next season following a heart procedure that forced him to leave the NHL bubble in Toronto this month. Julien, 60, had a stent placed in a coronary artery after experiencing chest pains following the Canadiens' 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 1 of their first-round series on Aug. 12.

"There's no reason why I shouldn't be able to go back to work," he said in a conference call. "The risk that's there is the same risk that was there before any of this happened." Julien returned to Montreal to rest and recuperate following the procedure at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto.

With assistant Kirk Muller filling in as the interim coach, the Canadiens went on to lose the series to the Flyers in six games. "I think (Muller) did a really good job," Julien said. "We had a plan in place for our team, and I didn't see that (deviate) after I left. If anything, we kept doing the same thing. With a little bit of puck luck, we could have had a different outcome."

Julien just completed his 18th season as an NHL head coach. This was the fourth season of his second stint with Montreal (also 2002-06). He spent one season with the New Jersey Devils (2006-07) and won the 2011 Stanley Cup during his 10-season stint with the Boston Bruins (2007-17). --Field Level Media

