Bell angry after Gase pulls him from Jets practice

New York Jets coach Adam Gase pulled Le'Veon Bell out of the team's first scrimmage on Wednesday, apparently drawing the ire of the running back. Gase told reporters he removed Bell after limited snaps out of concern over hamstring tightness. In a pair of social media posts, Bell saw things differently.

"ain't nothing wrong my hamstrings," Bell wrote on Twitter, followed by: "its tough to stay loose when you do a bunch of standing around......& I'm used to GOINGGG" Gase said the 28-year-old running back knows just that one speed -- fast -- and he sometimes need to be slowed down.

"He hasn't been somebody that really comes out of practice," Gase said. "Like, I always have to hold him and say, 'I don't think it's a good idea for you to go.' But he'll try to go back out there. "So that's why we pulled him out. He won't do it on his own. He'll keep going out there until somebody else pulls him out."

A two-time first-team All Pro, Bell sat out the 2018 season in a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets when he became a free agent in March 2019. In 15 games last season, he rushed for 789 yards, his lowest total since 2015, when he ran for 556 yards in just six games.

