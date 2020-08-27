Freeman's homer leads Braves to DH sweep of Yanks

Freddie Freeman hit a two-run, opposite-field home run in the sixth inning, powering the Atlanta Braves to a 2-1 win over the visiting New York Yankees on Wednesday and giving them a doubleheader sweep. Dansby Swanson started the winning rally with a two-out single against reliever Chad Green, and Freeman hit the second pitch he saw into the left-center-field bleachers to put the Braves in front.

Freeman extended his hitting streak to a season-high 10 games. He is batting .404 (21-for-52) since Aug. 9, raising his season average to .304. The winning pitcher was Max Fried (5-0), who allowed only one run on four hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out five in his first career appearance against the Yankees.

Mark Melancon pitched around a two-out hit in the seventh inning to earn his fifth save. Green (2-1) was charged with two runs in his lone inning, blowing his first save opportunity of the year.

New York starter Masahiro Tanaka kept the Braves off balance by changing speeds and was especially effective with his changeup through five scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and struck out four without issuing a walk. Atlanta managed to get only one runner in scoring position against Tanaka. It was a positive sign for the right-hander, who had allowed six runs (five earned) in four innings against Tampa Bay in his last start on Aug. 18.

Both teams struggled on offense until the Yankees pushed across their run in the fifth. Miguel Andujar led off with a single and advanced to third on a double by Erik Kratz. One out later, Andujar scored on Tyler Wade's sacrifice fly to left field. The sweep allowed Atlanta to complete the season series with the Yankees at 2-2. New York entered the series having won eight straight in Atlanta.

The Braves won the first game 5-1 to end Gerrit Cole's 20-game winning streak. Atlanta rookie Ian Anderson carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, allowed only one run on one hit in six innings and won his major league debut. The Braves take Thursday off before traveling to Philadelphia for three games. The Yankees are off on Thursday before a five-game Subway Series with the Mets that includes doubleheaders on Friday and Sunday.

--Field Level Media