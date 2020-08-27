Left Menu
Naquin ignites eighth-inning rally to lead Indians over Twins

LaMonte Wade Jr. and Jake Cave each had an RBI single for the Twins, who fell to 8-9 on the road this season. Carlos Santana singled and Franmil Reyes worked a walk off Sergio Romo (0-1) to begin the eighth inning before Naquin's line-drive double to left field gave Cleveland a 4-3 lead.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 08:08 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 08:08 IST
Tyler Naquin ripped a go-ahead RBI double to ignite a three-run eighth inning and propel the Cleveland Indians to a 6-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. Jose Ramirez belted a three-run homer in the third inning and Greg Allen and Cesar Hernandez each drove in a run in the eighth for the Indians, who won the final two contests of the three-game series.

Mike Clevinger surrendered Max Kepler's homer to lead off the contest before allowing just one more run while striking out six batters in six innings. The 29-year-old was making his first start with Cleveland since being removed from the roster due to an incident in which he and fellow right-hander Zach Plesac violated team safety and health policies by going out with friends in Chicago on Aug. 8. LaMonte Wade Jr. and Jake Cave each had an RBI single for the Twins, who fell to 8-9 on the road this season.

Carlos Santana singled and Franmil Reyes worked a walk off Sergio Romo (0-1) to begin the eighth inning before Naquin's line-drive double to left field gave Cleveland a 4-3 lead. Allen added a sacrifice fly to plate Reyes, and Hernandez provided a bit more cushion with an RBI single. The late offense made a winner out of Phil Maton (2-0), who struck out one batter in 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Brad Hand retired the side in the ninth inning to secure his ninth save of the season.

Kepler rudely greeted Clevinger by depositing a 2-0 fastball over the wall in right field for his seventh of the season and his third to lead off the game. Kepler exited the game in the second inning after fouling a ball of his right foot and was replaced by Cave, whose RBI single in the seventh forged a tie at 3. Wade singled to center to plate Miguel Sano and give Minnesota 2-0 lead in the second inning before Ramirez answered by sending a 1-0 changeup from Jose Berrios just inside the the right-field foul pole. Ramirez's homer, which gave the Indians a 3-2 lead, was his sixth of the season and first since Aug. 16.

--Field Level Media

