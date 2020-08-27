Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Rugby-Samoa coach hopes COVID helps usher in global calendar

Pacific nations have complained that clubs sometimes put indirect pressure on players to not make themselves available for tests, even for World Cups. "Once we have a global season that will eliminate that club v country issue that really only the Tier Two players have to deal with," Mapusua said.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 10:13 IST
INTERVIEW-Rugby-Samoa coach hopes COVID helps usher in global calendar
Representative image

Seilala Mapusua is well aware of the challenges facing him after he was appointed Samoa's national rugby coach but thinks there is now a real desire among the game's powerbrokers to resolve some of the issue facing Tier Two nations.

The former Samoa international was appointed earlier this month to succeed Steve Jackson, who took the side to last year's Rugby World Cup in Japan. The 40-year-old Mapusua, who carved out a long professional career in New Zealand, Britain and Japan, is the fourth coach the side has had in four years.

That turnover reflects some of the instability at the South Pacific rugby nations of Samoa, Fiji and Tonga, who routinely face problems related to funding, domestic pathways, player release and inequity of resources. Mapusua, however, said the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has halted international rugby, may have a silver lining.

"What COVID has done is presented us with an opportunity to work towards a global season," Mapusua told Reuters from Dunedin on Thursday. "I think everyone is crying out for it." World Rugby cancelled all tests in their June window and have been involved in discussions about realigning the seasons in both hemispheres.

Mapusua said one of the benefits of a global calendar would be to end friction between clubs and national sides. Pacific nations have complained that clubs sometimes put indirect pressure on players to not make themselves available for tests, even for World Cups.

"Once we have a global season that will eliminate that club v country issue that really only the Tier Two players have to deal with," Mapusua said. "Tier One teams don't have to worry about that club versus country battle. Hopefully, in the next 12 months, we can see some movement in that space."

Mapusua was also keen for World Rugby to address eligibility rules, where players can only represent one country at the senior level. The Pacific Players union has suggested players who have represented Tier One teams could undergo a stand-down period before being allowed to represent a Tier Two side if they have the appropriate heritage or citizenship.

Such a change would allow players like former All Blacks Charles Piutau and Steven Luatua, both of whom were born in New Zealand but left to sign lucrative European contracts, to appear for Tonga and Samoa respectively. "I would love to see the world's best players at a pinnacle event like the World Cup," Mapusua said.

"Having those guys in the island teams and showing the local guys what they go through, what they can contribute in terms of the development of our national teams (is massive)."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Post containment of pandemic, careful trajectory needs to be followed for unwinding; financial sector should return to normalcy: RBI Guv.

Post containment of pandemic, careful trajectory needs to be followed for unwinding financial sector should return to normalcy RBI Guv....

Dissident freed under Obama: Trump 'courage' can stop China

A blind Chinese dissident whose escape to the US was facilitated by the Obama administration is calling on other countries to support President Donald Trump in leading a coalition to stop Chinas aggression. Standing up to fight unfairness i...

President Trump empowers women, helps them shatter barriers: top female advisers

Top women advisors in US President Donald Trumps administration have hailed him for his strong support for working mothers, empowering and helping them shatter barriers. Recalling the landmark achievement 100 years ago that granted women th...

Debt resolution framework is expected to give durable relief to borrowers facing COVID-related distress: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Debt resolution framework is expected to give durable relief to borrowers facing COVID-related distress RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020