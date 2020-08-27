Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Still plenty to come from De Villiers, Steyn: RCB's Hesson

South African stalwarts AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn still have plenty to offer at this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) despite their recent lack of involvement in top-level cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore team director Mike Hesson has said. De Villiers, 36, quit international cricket in 2018 but plays in Twenty20 leagues in South Africa and Australia.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 10:25 IST
Cricket-Still plenty to come from De Villiers, Steyn: RCB's Hesson
Representative image

South African stalwarts AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn still have plenty to offer at this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) despite their recent lack of involvement in top-level cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore team director Mike Hesson has said. De Villiers, 36, quit international cricket in 2018 but plays in Twenty20 leagues in South Africa and Australia. He was on the winning team in an experimental three-team tournament in July.

"Only a matter of weeks ago he took part in a match in South Africa and once again he was a standout player, having just come out of his living room. So that certainly showed the quality of player he is," Hesson told a virtual media conference from Dubai on Wednesday. "He's had very, very good franchise tournaments around the world the last 12 months and he's in good touch.

"Physically, he's feeling good and refreshed. And once again, he's one of the few in the group that are absolutely chomping at the bit to get into training." Fast bowler Steyn, who quit tests in 2019 to prolong his limited overs career, has played three Twenty20 International matches this year in addition to his stint in the Pakistan Super League.

"He's developing his game," former New Zealand head coach Hesson said of the 37-year-old quick. "We saw some different deliveries that he's been able to develop over the last six months. So he's certainly not ready to retire yet, certainly very keen to make a contribution this IPL."

This year's IPL will be played in the United Arab Emirates from Sept. 19.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Post containment of pandemic, careful trajectory needs to be followed for unwinding; financial sector should return to normalcy: RBI Guv.

Post containment of pandemic, careful trajectory needs to be followed for unwinding financial sector should return to normalcy RBI Guv....

Dissident freed under Obama: Trump 'courage' can stop China

A blind Chinese dissident whose escape to the US was facilitated by the Obama administration is calling on other countries to support President Donald Trump in leading a coalition to stop Chinas aggression. Standing up to fight unfairness i...

President Trump empowers women, helps them shatter barriers: top female advisers

Top women advisors in US President Donald Trumps administration have hailed him for his strong support for working mothers, empowering and helping them shatter barriers. Recalling the landmark achievement 100 years ago that granted women th...

Debt resolution framework is expected to give durable relief to borrowers facing COVID-related distress: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Debt resolution framework is expected to give durable relief to borrowers facing COVID-related distress RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020