Left Menu
Development News Edition

I don't think it's realistic for me to play Test cricket again: Finch

"In terms of red-ball cricket, I don't think it's realistic to play Test cricket again," Finch was quoted as saying cricket.com.au. "Just based on two things: the amount of opportunity to play four-day cricket and force a claim, I think, is going to be really limited; and also the young batters coming through, there are some seriously good players in Australia, especially top-order batters." Finch has played only five Tests in his career while he has featured in 126 ODIs and 61 T20Is.

PTI | Derby | Updated: 27-08-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 10:35 IST
I don't think it's realistic for me to play Test cricket again: Finch

Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has conceded that his Test career appears over, saying it is unrealistic for him to play red ball cricket again. Finch, who is in England for a limited-overs series consisting three ODIs and as many T20 games, said he may not get enough first class games to stake claim for a spot in the Australian Test side.

He though is keen to compete in Test cricket one last time before hanging his boots. Finch has said that the ODI World Cup in India in 2023 would be his last assignment. "In terms of red-ball cricket, I don't think it's realistic to play Test cricket again," Finch was quoted as saying cricket.com.au.

"Just based on two things: the amount of opportunity to play four-day cricket and force a claim, I think, is going to be really limited; and also the young batters coming through, there are some seriously good players in Australia, especially top-order batters." Finch has played only five Tests in his career while he has featured in 126 ODIs and 61 T20Is. "The talent depth is really, really strong at the moment so I don't think that's an opportunity to be honest," he said.

The 33-year-old has been extremely successful whenever he has toured England scoring one-fifth of his runs here. He is just 28 runs short of completing 1000 runs against England in ODIs. Only Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Michael Clarke have more runs than him.

Finch said having played in England during the early days of his career, makes it a familiar place for him. "It's always a place I've loved batting, right from when I first came over as a club player up in York. I think having played over here for six county seasons in T20 and a bit of four-day cricket helps," he said. "You play at venues a lot more and you just get more familiar with the place … having big squares here as a batter is always nice because you hit the ball through the field and you get full value for your shots." "I don't know what it is, but I do love it over here." PTI AT AT SSC SSC

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Post containment of pandemic, careful trajectory needs to be followed for unwinding; financial sector should return to normalcy: RBI Guv.

Post containment of pandemic, careful trajectory needs to be followed for unwinding financial sector should return to normalcy RBI Guv....

Dissident freed under Obama: Trump 'courage' can stop China

A blind Chinese dissident whose escape to the US was facilitated by the Obama administration is calling on other countries to support President Donald Trump in leading a coalition to stop Chinas aggression. Standing up to fight unfairness i...

President Trump empowers women, helps them shatter barriers: top female advisers

Top women advisors in US President Donald Trumps administration have hailed him for his strong support for working mothers, empowering and helping them shatter barriers. Recalling the landmark achievement 100 years ago that granted women th...

Debt resolution framework is expected to give durable relief to borrowers facing COVID-related distress: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Debt resolution framework is expected to give durable relief to borrowers facing COVID-related distress RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020