Soccer-Shanghai SIPG, Guangzhou Evergrande stay top in CSL groups

Shanghai SIPG defeated Chongqing Lifan 3-0 in the Chinese Super League's seventh round of matches to stay top in Group B, while Group A leaders Guangzhou Evergrande were held to a 2-2 draw by struggling Dalian Pro. Goals from former West Ham United striker Marko Arnautovic and Wang Shenchao in the first half put Shanghai in the driver's seat before Brazilian midfielder Oscar got the third in the 66th minute. Shanghai moved to 17 points from seven games, four clear of second-placed Beijing Guoan, who have a game in hand.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-08-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 11:40 IST
Representative image

Shanghai moved to 17 points from seven games, four clear of second-placed Beijing Guoan, who have a game in hand.

Shanghai moved to 17 points from seven games, four clear of second-placed Beijing Guoan, who have a game in hand. Rafa Benitez's Dalian looked set to upset reigning champions Guangzhou going into half time with a two-goal lead, but Fabio Cannavaro's side produced a stirring second-half comeback to take a point.

Wang Yaopeng put Dalian in the lead before Swedish forward Sam Larsson extended their advantage. Former Barcelona midfielder Paulinho reduced the deficit in the 74th before Brazilian-born forward Fernandinho -- who is a naturalised Chinese citizen -- completed the comeback.

Shandong Luneng eased past Guangzhou R&F 5-1 for their fourth straight win, with Graziano Pelle, Jin Jingdao, Duan Liuyu and Guo Tianyu getting on the scoresheet. Dia Saba scored a consolation for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side, who are third-bottom with seven points.

Henan Jianye played out a goalless draw with Shanghai Shenhua in a game postponed by two days due to thunderstorms in Dalian, while Jiangsu Suning and Shenzhen FC also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw. Wuhan Zall bounced back from a loss last week to defeat bottom-side Tianjin Teda 2-1.

Tianjin led through Brazilian forward Johnathan before Jean Evrard Kouassi's penalty put Wuhan back on track. Liao Junjian scored Wuhan's winner, condemning Tianjin to a fifth straight league defeat. Last year's runners-up Beijing Guoan face Shijiazhuang Ever Bright later on Thursday before Qingdao Huanghai meet Hebei CFFC.

