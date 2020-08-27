Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blue Jays sending ace Ryu out to greet Red Sox, Mazza

The Red Sox are expected to start right-hander Chris Mazza (0-1, 6.35) who will be recalled from the taxi squad. The Blue Jays defeated the Red Sox 9-1 on Wednesday as the teams have split the first two games of the series.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 12:45 IST
Blue Jays sending ace Ryu out to greet Red Sox, Mazza

The Toronto Blue Jays are scheduled to send out their ace, left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu, Thursday night against the visiting Boston Red Sox in the rubber match of a three-game series at Buffalo. Ryu (2-1, 3.19 ERA) will be making his seventh start for the Blue Jays. The Red Sox are expected to start right-hander Chris Mazza (0-1, 6.35) who will be recalled from the taxi squad.

The Blue Jays defeated the Red Sox 9-1 on Wednesday as the teams have split the first two games of the series. After the game, however, the discussion was about the Jacob Blake shooting and the postponement of all NBA playoff games Wednesday and three major league baseball games as part of a protest.

Blue Jays first baseman Rowdy Tellez, who had two home runs and four RBIs Wednesday, said there had been no chance to discuss the situation before the game but the team will have a meeting to discuss it on Thursday. "We're going to talk to the players and discuss it and see where it goes," Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said.

Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr, said there was no discussion among Red Sox players about whether to play Wednesday, but said he is in "full support" of those teams and players who did not play. "You always think about (not playing)," Bradley said. "I felt like I wanted to be there for my team. Not saying that they wouldn't have supported me. I'm sure they would have supported me whole-heartedly."

This will be Ryu's first start against the Red Sox as a Blue Jay. He made two starts against Boston when he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers and was 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA. His most recent outing against Boston was last season when he allowed seven hits and two unearned runs in seven innings. He also took the loss to the Red Sox in Game 5 of the 2018 World Series, allowing four runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Mazza will be making his third appearance and second start of the season for Boston. He has never faced the Blue Jays. Boston outfielder Alex Verdugo went 0-for-4 Wednesday to end a 14-game hit streak.

Toronto's Cavan Biggio was 1-for-5 Wednesday and has reached base safely in 19 straight games. With two doubles and three RBIs Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a nine-game hit streak. The struggling Red Sox will likely be sellers before the trading deadline on Monday and that it could be time to start looking to the future and playing prospects more than veterans.

"It's certainly possible that will happen," Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke said. "I've been with organizations before where it's happened. I think you get to a point where it's really important to look at next year, wherever that point may be. We're obviously not in a real good spot right now. ... Next year is important and years after that are important. If you're not able to find out some things in a down year then you're not accomplishing anything." Before the game Wednesday, the Blue Jays recalled right-hander Sean Reid-Foley and outfielder Derek Fisher from the team's alternate training site in Rochester, N.Y. Right-hander Sam Gaviglio and left-hander Travis Bergen were assigned to the training site.

Reid-Foley pitched a perfect ninth inning in the game Wednesday. The Red Sox won two of three from the Blue Jays in a series at Boston Aug. 7-9.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

National Guard activated after downtown Minneapolis unrest

The governor of Minnesota activated the National Guard on Wednesday night to help quell unrest that broke out in downtown Minneapolis following what authorities said was misinformation about the suicide death of a Black homicide suspect. We...

Kanye West sues Ohio election head to get on November ballot

Rapper Kanye West sued Ohios election chief Wednesday in an effort to be placed on the November presidential ballot after the Secretary of State deemed him unqualified as an independent candidate. Wests emergency filing against Republican S...

Rajnath Singh launches DGNCC app, says will help online training of cadets

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday launched the Directorate General National Cadet Corps DGNCC Mobile Training App and said that it will be useful to NCC cadets in digital learning and overcoming the difficulties posed by COVID-19 d...

US officials: No signs of foreign targeting of mail-in vote

US officials said Wednesday there has been no intelligence to suggest that foreign countries are working to undermine mail-in voting and no signs of any coordinated effort to commit widespread fraud through the vote-by-mail process, despite...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020